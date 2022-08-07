Selena Gomez vindicates her gut (and everyone’s)

Selena Gomez she’s sick of being told what her body should look like and has decided to celebrate it just the way it is.

american pop star has recently published a new video on TikTok while enjoying a relaxing vacation in Italy. In it, she appears reclining in a one-piece swimsuit with a print tie dye belonging to the collection she designed for the brand of her friend (and former personal assistant) Theresa Mingus in 2021. In his clip of seven seconds entitled “Vaca self”, which has already accumulated more than three and a half million likes and 18 million views, Gomez makes playback with an audio that begins with a “stick the guts”, to which he responds, moving his lips in unison: “I’m not going to stick shit. The real stomachs are back, is that clear to you?

Singer He regularly uses his more than considerable social media platform to talk about his body insecurities and loving himself regardless of size. In April, she posted another video of herself on her TikTok explaining that for her, it’s not worth missing out on all the delicious food in the world just to be skinny. “So I’m trying to stay skinny, but I just went to a Jack in the Box and got four tacos, three spring rolls, some onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich. The truth is that I don’t care about my weight because people complain in any case“, she explained. That video concluded with her imitating the usual string of negative comments she usually receives about her body: “You’re too small. You’re too big. That doesn’t suit you. Blah, blah, blah, blah.” And her conclusion It was clear: “Pass, I’m perfect just the way I am.”

But beyond her latest publications on TikTok, the truth is that Gomez is usually quite far from social networks. In fact, a few months ago she explained that she had actually been avoiding them for years due to the negative impact they had on her mental health. “I’ve been off the Internet for four and a half years,” he said in April. in the morning good morning america. “My life has changed completely. Now I am happier, I am more in the present, I connect more with people. I am aware of the power of the Internet, and in many ways it has brought much of the best of the world today. But in my case, I access the really important news through the people who are part of my life. In that program, the star actress of Only murders in the building also revealed that since going public with his bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2020, “I started relating to myself, and I think that’s the best part. I’m probably happier than ever. It has been something really wonderful, but in the end it is a job that you have to do every day.”

Original article published by Vanity Fair US and translated and adapted by Darío Gael Blanco. access the original here.

