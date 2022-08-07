Selena Gomez turns 30, five curious facts to know her

In more than two decades, we have seen the growth of Selena Gomez to become a diva. Since at 30 years old, the famous singer, she has ventured into different fields of film and music production, as well as being an icon of contemporary fashion.

At his short 30 years, Selena Gomez has worked as a singer, actress, songwriter, producer, director, designer, dancer, businesswoman

and presenter. She also works on various philanthropic projects helping people with illnesses, social causes and mental health institutions.

actress and singer was born on July 22, 1992, starting her acting career at the age of 10 in the children’s program Barney & Friends until 2004, later he had small roles in film and television, until achieving fame in the series The Wizards of Waverly Place.

For this and more we share some curious facts about Selena Gomez on the occasion of her birthday:

He is one of the most influential celebrities

Before the empire of the Kardashians sisters, Selena Gomez became the first person on Instagram to reach 100 million followers, having publications valued at 80 thousand dollars each. Even, she is considered to be one of the most influential artists of her generation.

She’s not a fan of magic

Although she was the protagonist of the series of The Wizards of Waverly PlaceSelena Gomez has confessed that she was not a fan of magic or the saga of films of Harry Potter. However, after playing her Alex character, she changed her mind.

She is an alternative artist

Although Selena Gomez is known to be one of the most famous film and television stars, the singer has music videos shot with iPhone 11 pro phonesWhat Lose You to Love Me Y Look at Her Now.

She is a fan of Britney Spears

Through various interviews and social networks, Selena Gomez has declared herself a fan of singer Britney Spears, since his first CD was Baby One More Time and it was also their first concert. Just in case, the actress She was a special guest at Britney’s wedding..

She is a mezzo-soprano

Selena Gomez’s musical career is one of the most controversial, because many users claim that she has no voice. Nevertheless, her vocal range is mezzo-soprano covering 3 octaves.

