Selena Gomez shares her morning beauty routine with the help of Ariana Grande

Selena Gomez It’s just like us: listen to Ariana Grande as she prepares her skin for the day ahead. The Only Murders in the Building star, who is famous for staying away from social media like Instagrambut she’s still talented TikTokerrecently took the app to share your morning beauty routineand it seems that it implies a lot of hydration (and a sensual touch).

‘Morning routine before makeup’, that’s how she titled the post, labeling her cosmetics line, Rare Beauty. Dressed in two towels (plus what must be eyelash extensions…), Gomez starts with a few gold gel patches for dark circles which celebs seem to love, then applies a white cream to her third eye and the bridge of her nose.

She sprays some detangler, 7Seconds by Unite, into her hair, brushes it back, applies another gold gel patch, this time to her lips, and then smears her hair with a little Smooth and Shine cream, Also from Unite.

To prevent dryness on the body, Gomez uses Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum cream on her chest and legs, followed by a layer of her own lip balm, Rare Beauty With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm, in Honor – clear.

The post has the caption turned off, but the hundreds of thousands of likes seem to indicate that fans are here for it.

The song that plays in the background, by the way, is ‘My hair’, from the album Positions, by Ariana Grande.

While she is embracing a fresh and clean style in terms of beauty, in the area of ​​fashion, Selena Gomez has been experimenting with a 60s style. Recently, she has stepped out into the world in a yellow mini dress and a black and white set which are really cool.

Article originally published by Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Zamarripa.