Selena Gomez quietly ended her secret relationship

Selena Gomez credit:Bang Showbiz

Selena Gomez’s secret relationship – and her recent breakup – was discovered while the star was filming a makeup tutorial for TikTok.

In the video, the Rare Beauty founder was applying lip liner when her grandmother asked her off-camera, “So how did you end up with that guy?”

Gomez, who turned 30 on Friday, froze and winced at the question before hesitantly answering, “Uh… I’ll tell you in a second.”

Clearly wanting to keep the details off the internet, the singer laughed nervously before ending the video. The singer wrote about the clip: “I have no words.”

He had initially captioned the post: “Thank you Grandma” before changing it to: “I mean…”.

Among the fans who flooded the comments section to ask about the identity of Selena’s mystery boyfriend, one said, “We all want to know.” Another of her followers pleaded, “Selena, you can’t leave us intrigued.”

But the producer also left her fans with the unknown, since she did not respond to any comments about who the boy was or how their relationship ended.

While the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star has historically kept his love affairs out of the public eye, he opened up about his life while hosting a ‘Saturday Night Live’ broadcast back in May.

“One of the reasons I’m so excited to host ‘SNL’ is because I’m single — and I’ve heard ‘SNL’ is a great place to find love. I don’t want to try dating apps, I just want to send messages to the universe that I’m manifesting love. But right now, I’d take anyone.”

Selena dated Justin Bieber on and off throughout the 2010s, and their initial four-year relationship ended in 2014.

Their final breakup came in March 2018, months before Justin proposed to his now-wife, Hailey Bieber.

Selena also dated singer The Weeknd, for 10 months, but they split in October 2017, and she has been romantically linked to famous faces like Niall Horan and Nick Jonas.

She also sparked dating rumors with actor Chris Evans after they left hints on social media, but neither admitted they were a couple.