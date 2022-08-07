Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown, Macaulay Culkin… Did you know that these celebrities had their first kiss on screen?

The first kiss is usually a magical moment for most, however, young actors sometimes have to play a romantic scene for work. This makes the first kiss of several actors has been filmed and seen by many on screen. We tell you the most outstanding stories.

double first kisses

On some occasions, teenage actors share first kiss. This is the case of Selena Gomez and Dylan Sprouse who share their first kiss in the series Zack and Cody: Hotel Dulce Hotel.

Selena in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show assured that her kiss with Dylan was the first but that it was “the worst day of his life” because she had a crush on her brother Cole. For her part, Dylan shared for Young Hollywood: “I think my first kiss was on a setand I think it could have been with Selena Gomez.”

Another first double kiss starred Macaulay Culkin and Anna Chlumsky in the film My girl. The actor admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that he didn’t want to film that kiss because “that was so embarrassing”, however, this film received an MTV Movie Award for best kiss in 1992 for the Chlumsky and Culkin scene.

In Stranger Things this case has also been possible, and it is that Millie Bobby Brown affirmed that her first kiss was with finn wolfhard due to the first season of the series. The actress assures that this it’s also finn’s first kissHowever, the actor seems to deny it.

A first kiss with Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is a desirable actor that many would pay to kiss, however, this is not the case with Kirsten Dunst that had her first kiss with the actor For the movie interview with the vampire. She was 12 years old and Pitt was 31.

The actress stated in 1994: “It’s weird because he’s an older man and I had to kiss him on the lips, it was so gross”. In addition, he commented that Brad Pitt was like an older brother to her.

A first kiss with her current husband

Although Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher they got married in 2015long before they met in the series That 70s Show. It is also known that she lied to get the part of Jackie because she said that she was 18, when in reality she was only 14.

It is in this series that Mila Kunis states that his first kiss happened, precisely with Ashton KutcherHowever, both assure that their kisses in the series were not really romantic at all, rather they were very rare.

in front of their parents

Long before the actor Josh Hutcherson He was known worldwide for his role as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Gamesthe interpreter was a successful child actor. At the age of 11, he had his first kiss. in front of the cameras on film Little Manhattan.

Hutcherson described the experience for Seventeen like this: “My mom was there with me and she surprised me bringing my dad because I had to do the kiss scene and I had to have my dad supporting me and stuff. It was a horrible first kiss because I had a crew of about 50 people looking at me. It was the most unreal and not intimate that I could have had for my first kiss”

First kiss ruined by salmon

Kay Panabaker has told numerous times that their first kiss was filmed and happened when they were filming the series Summerland. She had to kiss none other than Zac Efron. The actor also remembers that kiss, but for very different reasons.

On The Graham Norton Show, Zac Efron said that this was the first kiss he had to give on screen and he was very nervous. He also commented that the crew had put on a fish buffet, then they had to film the kiss scene and when everything was ready he heard Panabaker say, “Oh my god. Have you had salmon for lunch? Really?” which totally ruined the first attempt to film the kiss. Efron acknowledges that he learned a valuable lesson and has carried a toothbrush with him everywhere ever since.