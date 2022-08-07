‘Scooby!’, the anime for the whole family that opens mini drive-in movie nights in Melilla

The mini drive-in theater, which will take place in the Parque Forestal de Melilla from Monday to Thursday until August 18opens this day 8 at 9:30 p.m. with the movie ‘Scooby!’.

Is about Scooby-Doo’s first animated adventure for the big screenwhich was released on May 15, 2020 with a duration of 94 minutes and it was introduced as a 3D animation reboot for the adventures of Scooby and his friends.

Thus, the tape collects the story never before told of the origins of Scooby-Doo. Put another way, it reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy Rogers met; and how they came together with young detectives Fred Jones, Daphne Blake and Vilma Dinkley, to form Mystery Inc.

Now, “with hundreds of solved cases and shared adventures”the charismatic Scooby and the gang, already accustomed to unraveling great mysteries, face the most complicated and “challenging of all time”: a plot to free the ghost dog Cerberusaccording to the synopsis of this excellent proposal for family cinema.

Specifically, in this case, the forces of Scooby and his inseparable friend Shaggy, and Fred, Daphne and Velma, are joined by other heroes, born from the Hanna-Barbera animation universe, to save the world of the criminal Pierre Nodoyuna and his machinations.

However, the preview of the film also reveals that, in the midst of the race to stop a “dog apocalypse” or global “perrocalypse,” the group discovers that Scooby has “a secret legacy and a grand, epic destiny that no one imagined.”

Premiere in the midst of a pandemic

Specifically, ‘Scooby!’, known as ‘Scoob!’ in English, it premiered in the first year of the pandemic on digital platforms through Warner Bros., before coming to HBO Max in June; and in July, to the cinemas that remained open worldwide.

Animated by Reel FX for Warner Animation Group and HBO Max, ‘Scooby!’ was initially scheduled to be released in theaters also in May 2020, but its release in theaters was canceled due to the pandemic of Covid-19, which was just beginning.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, this animated feature film topped the digital rental charts in its opening weekend.

Although it has recently been questioned whether Warner will continue with the project that intended to make a sequel to ‘Scooby!’, and some media have even assured that it will not be finished, to its first installment is not lacking in fun and intriguea combination that make Scooby-Doo one of the most liked animated characters among the little ones at home and one of the most loved by adults.

It must be remembered that this film was also the first in the cinematic universe of Hanna-Barbera, a studio known for producing series that have become icons of American popular culture, such as ‘The Flintstones’ and ‘Scooby-Doo’ herself.

A luxury team

On the other hand, the film is directed by Tony Cervonenominated for an Annie Award for the feature film ‘Space Jam’ and twice nominated for an Emmy for his work on ‘Duck Dodgers’, and written by Kelly Fremon Craig.

In its original version in English, it has the voices of a group of prominent actors headed by Frank Welkerknown for giving voice to animated characters, such as Fred himself, from the ‘Scooby-Doo’ series, or Megatron, from ‘Transformers’.

On this occasion, Welker voices Scooby himself and, interestingly, it is the first time that he will not play the character of Frednot counting the number of times the character was a child or played in live action.

Welker is joined this time by other actors such as Zac Efron (Fred), Will Forte (Shaggy), Amanda Seyfried (Daphne), Gina Rodriguez (Velma), Mark Wahlberg (Brian/Blue Falcon), Ken Jeong (Dynamite, the Dog Marvel), Tracy Morgan (Captain Caveman), Jason Isaacs (Pierre) and Billy West (Slobber).

Meanwhile, interpreters such as Oscar Flores (Scooby-Doo), Miguel Ángel Ruiz (Shaggy), Irwin Daayán (Fred), Carla Castañeda (Daphne), Leyla Rangel (Velma), Humberto Vélez (Capitán Caveman), and Alex Montiel (Brian/Blue Falcon).