Sandra Bullock: biography, movies, photos, trivia

Talking about Sandra Bullock is talking about one of the totems of the Hollywood industry. Last week the actress turned 58, and she maintains a career with as much potential as she did 25. Throughout her career, she has been hated and praised in equal parts. The first is because she has starred in a style of blockbusters that are not to the taste of all critics. Nevertheless, The actress has always taken criticism well. For example, the same year that she picked up her Oscar, she also picked up the award for worst actress of the year, being one of the stars who were nominated for both an Oscar and a Razzie in the same year..

And it is that to his credit, this actress born in Virginia has titles of all kinds and conditions. In fact, we know and recognize the most praised works of his, they are there Sandra Bullock’s best films in rankingamong which are titles as disparate as ‘The blind side’, for which he won the Academy Award, or of course ‘Miss Special Agent’, one of his great comedies, and could not miss ‘Gravity’, the ambitious project by Alfonso Cuarón, considered one of the best science fiction movies in the history of cinema.

However, the actress also has several works that must be vindicated, such as the comedy ‘Practically Magic’, in which she was a witch with Nicole Kidman, and dealt with issues that are still current more than twenty years later. Or her work with Keanu Reeves (years after they coincided in ‘Speed’, of course) in the romantic drama ‘The Lake House’, released in 2006, twelve years after the frenetic and fast-paced story that happened on a bus .

Unfortunately there are very few actresses who manage to maintain a trajectory as lively as Bullock’s over the age of 50 today. His journey is compared to many of his colleagues, such as Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt or George Clooney.

In this same year he has released ‘The Lost City’, starring alongside Channing Tatum and now ‘Bullet train’ is coming to theaters, his new job with Brad Pitt (who also appears in the previous film), Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bad Bunny and Joey King among others. In this story directed by David Leitch, five hitmen meet aboard a train traveling from Tokyo to Morioka, with few stops in between. Along the way they discover that their missions are not unrelated to each other. The great mystery will be knowing who will get out of that train alive and what awaits them at the final station.