Sandra Bullock: biography, movies, photos, trivia
Talking about Sandra Bullock is talking about one of the totems of the Hollywood industry. Last week the actress turned 58, and she maintains a career with as much potential as she did 25. Throughout her career, she has been hated and praised in equal parts. The first is because she has starred in a style of blockbusters that are not to the taste of all critics. Nevertheless, The actress has always taken criticism well. For example, the same year that she picked up her Oscar, she also picked up the award for worst actress of the year, being one of the stars who were nominated for both an Oscar and a Razzie in the same year..
And it is that to his credit, this actress born in Virginia has titles of all kinds and conditions. In fact, we know and recognize the most praised works of his, they are there Sandra Bullock’s best films in rankingamong which are titles as disparate as ‘The blind side’, for which he won the Academy Award, or of course ‘Miss Special Agent’, one of his great comedies, and could not miss ‘Gravity’, the ambitious project by Alfonso Cuarón, considered one of the best science fiction movies in the history of cinema.
However, the actress also has several works that must be vindicated, such as the comedy ‘Practically Magic’, in which she was a witch with Nicole Kidman, and dealt with issues that are still current more than twenty years later. Or her work with Keanu Reeves (years after they coincided in ‘Speed’, of course) in the romantic drama ‘The Lake House’, released in 2006, twelve years after the frenetic and fast-paced story that happened on a bus .
Unfortunately there are very few actresses who manage to maintain a trajectory as lively as Bullock’s over the age of 50 today. His journey is compared to many of his colleagues, such as Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt or George Clooney.
In this same year he has released ‘The Lost City’, starring alongside Channing Tatum and now ‘Bullet train’ is coming to theaters, his new job with Brad Pitt (who also appears in the previous film), Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bad Bunny and Joey King among others. In this story directed by David Leitch, five hitmen meet aboard a train traveling from Tokyo to Morioka, with few stops in between. Along the way they discover that their missions are not unrelated to each other. The great mystery will be knowing who will get out of that train alive and what awaits them at the final station.
early years
He was born on July 26, 1964 in Arlington, in the state of Virginia. Her family was always closely linked to art: her mother was an opera singer and singing teacher. Her father was an opera director and vocal coach.
First feature film
The first film in which Bullock appeared was in ‘Walk the Line (Hangmen)’, released in 1987 and directed by J. Christian Ingvordsen, a story that mixed action and thriller.
In the company of Stallone
At full throttle
A few years before that famous saga called ‘Fast and Furious’, Bullock knew what it was like to handle tension and action at frenetic rhythms and speed in ‘Speed’.
In the net’
A highly rated thriller at its premiere, in which the actress was a computer programmer who, on her first day of vacation, receives a strange floppy disk (yes, it was the 90s) to investigate. She pockets it and discovers that she possesses a key to access control of America’s protected databases. An entertaining story with high doses of intrigue.
High doses of romance
The movie, among the best romantic movies you can find on Disney Plus, was another outstanding work for the actress. At its premiere in 1996 it was a complete success. Bullock gave life to this ordinary girl and with a life with few concerns. Suddenly, by a sudden accident, she is mistaken for the partner of the man she is in love with.
court dramas
Joel Schumacher directed her in this intense story marked by racism, where the case of a father who has murdered two young people who raped his 10-year-old daughter is taken to court. With her were Matthew McConaughey (pictured) Samuel L. Jackson and Kevin Spacey among others.
doing magic tricks
She and Nicole Kidman were two sisters whose family had a curse where all women lost men to a tragic death. A story tremendously marked by the style of the late nineties and with a Bullock delivered to the ins and outs of magic and love.
With Ben struggling with weather problems
Let’s be honest. Not everything will be romantic comedies vaunted by critics. In this story, she and Affleck faced various disasters due to the time it took for him to get married. Meanwhile, their relationship was forged by the blow of a cyclone.
Infiltrated in beauty pageants
Few movies have delved into beauty pageants better than ‘Miss Special Agent’ (and its 2005 sequel). A murderer threatens the Miss United States pageant, and the FBI has to infiltrate an agent in said pageant. The chosen one is Gracie Hart, a policewoman with few manners and very far from the canons required to compete in said competition. But nothing like having a godfather like Michael Caine in this movie to advise you. The rest was provided by Bullock.
Gosling
In 2002, the thriller ‘Murder…1-2-3’ was released, where the actress met Ryan Gosling. She had a relationship with him for a year.
more romantic comedy please
‘Love with notice’ brought her together with Hugh Grant in a romantic comedy in 2002. They both did what they do best: put their own spin on their characters in the genre.
Inside ‘Crash’
Paul Haggis had the actress to be part of the large cast of the film that, surprisingly, turned out to be the winner of the Oscars in 2006 (when the favorite was ‘Brokeback Mountain’).
Reunion with Reeves
Less adrenaline and more passion. This was the work in which she again coincided with good old Keanu in this love story that played with the past and the present. The story, one of the best love movies in cinema history, was a remake of the Korean film ‘Siworae’, by Hyun-seung Lee released in 2000.
with Reynolds
Here Bullock is a dictatorial literary publisher who is forced to force her secretary, Reynolds’s character, to marry her lest she be deported to Canada after she forgot to renew her visa.
Small job, big recognition
The work directed by John Lee Hancock was based on a story by Michael Lewis, inspired by real events. Michael Oher, a young black homeless man, is taken in by the Touhys, a wealthy white family, willing to give him all of his support so that he can succeed both as a football player and in his private life. It was not the most notable title of the year, and over time it is recognized only for being the title that gave the actress her grand prize.
The Oscar to his credit
And the Oscar came in March 2010, thus entering the list of winners for Best Actress. At that gala she beat out Meryl Streep, Carey Mulligan, Helen Mirren and Gabourey Sidibe.
Romantic comedy -unsuccessful- with Bradley
Despite having the actress with a few films that must be claimed, not everything is perfect in Sandra’s career. An example is this failed romantic comedy that premiered in 2009 with Bradley Cooper. Not everything is perfect.
How about a ‘Buddy movie’?
No wonder it’s one of the best action comedies in cinema. She and Melissa McCarthy hit it off despite being two agents with such different personalities that they had to join forces. to achieve the goal they have in common: to catch a Russian drug lord.
With a great companion
Together with George Clooney, he promoted the feat of Alfonso Cuarón at the Venice Film Festival in 2013. The movie ‘Gravity’ was one of the big hits of that year.
space missions
‘Gravity’ was undoubtedly another great point in his career. The actress, who had not interfered in the world of science fiction, left one of the best performances of that year. However, Cate Blanchett beat her to it and won the Oscar for ‘Blue Jasmine’.
The reboot with them
Precisely with Blanchett and other heavyweights of the performance he was part to forge a robbery at the level of Danny Ocean. The two actresses were joined by Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Awkwafina and Sarah Paulson. Almost nothing. A good successor to George Clooney? Without a doubt, because, whatever the criticism, he was a great leader.
Big projects on Netflix
In 2018 it premiered on the great platform of the streaming this story of a post-apocalyptic world directed by Susanne Bier. In it, she gives life to a survivor who tries to take her children to a safe place in that world full of dangers. It is without a doubt one of the best original movies on Netflix.
More things in the streaming giant
In 2021 Bullock premiered on Netflix ‘Unforgivable’, one of the best films of 2021. After leaving prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater wants to reintegrate into society, despite the fact that she refuses to forgive her past. Despite the difficulties she has to be forgiven, her only intention is to go in search of her sister, the only family she has left.
To the fullest with the romantic comedy in full adventure
If you are a fan of the cinema of great battles, missions and feats, you have to review some of the best adventure movies of all time. Bullock’s previous film will not enter, but without a doubt, she and Channing Tatum are going to make you have a fun time. with action and rom com. A story made for her.
Face to face with Pitt
Surprisingly, Pitt and Bullock had never worked together before, and have been working for almost as long. Now they hit theaters with this action story directed by David Leitch and in the company of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bad Bunny and Joey King.
