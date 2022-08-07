Two great actresses, two celebrities who have not stopped harvesting success throughout their careers and, as if this were not enough, two great friends and almost sisters! This is the bond and the relationship that unites the Mexican actress Salma Hayek with Angelina Joliewho was just in the news a few weeks ago after a new conflict with his ex, Brad Pitt.

Both actresses met on the set of Marvel’s “Eternals”, and it was Jolie herself who confessed that she met Salma Hayek and became a great and unconditional companion in one of the most difficult moments of life (of Angelina Jolie). Even on Salma’s last birthday – in September of last year – both actresses shared great moments and made it clear that the friendship that unites them is unbreakable.

Salma Hayek: This is the most important thing she did for her friend Angelina Jolie. Source: Terra Archive.

The hardest moment of Angelina Jolie and in which Salma Hayek was by her side

The sale of a luxurious vineyard in France was what led Brad Pitt to sue his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, in June of this year. Things between “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” did not go well after the separation and conflicts like this only confirm it.

It was just one of the many crises that Angelina Jolie had to go through after the break with Brad Pitt which led to the actress of “Maleficent” and Salma Hayek they became great friends. Even for the new project that Angelina is working on as director (the film “Without Blood”), she chose Salma as the main character.

“I love Salma, she’s one of the greatest gifts this movie gave me. We’ve been in this business together for a long time and we hadn’t really met because I’m not very social and I never We had spent time together. Now we are friends and very close. She is my sister, I love her and she is brilliant, she is kind and wonderful, “he confessed Angelina Jolie on Salma Hayek in media statements.

Not only Salma Hayek has become an unconditional companion and confidant of Angelina Jolie in this recent conflict with Brad Pitt, but the Mexican actress has always been by Jolie’s side in the most difficult moments of the actress who also played Lara Croft in “Tomb Raider”.