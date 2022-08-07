Salma Hayek: This is the most important thing she did for her friend Angelina Jolie

Two great actresses, two celebrities who have not stopped harvesting success throughout their careers and, as if this were not enough, two great friends and almost sisters! This is the bond and the relationship that unites the Mexican actress Salma Hayek with Angelina Joliewho was just in the news a few weeks ago after a new conflict with his ex, Brad Pitt.

Both actresses met on the set of Marvel’s “Eternals”, and it was Jolie herself who confessed that she met Salma Hayek and became a great and unconditional companion in one of the most difficult moments of life (of Angelina Jolie). Even on Salma’s last birthday – in September of last year – both actresses shared great moments and made it clear that the friendship that unites them is unbreakable.

