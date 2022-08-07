RUMOR: Marvel wants Emily Blunt as the Invisible Woman

Editorial: Cinema / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Marvel has planned its next cinematographic phase in a big way, proof of this are all the projects they have in mind, both for theaters and for television. One such project is the long-awaited film fantastic fourand it seems that Marvel Studios has already started working on it, as rumors suggest that they are already looking for their ideal cast to play the Richards family.

depending on the medium GeekosityActress Emily Blunt has been approached a couple of times by Marvel Studios to take on the role of Susan Storm/Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Family movie but she has already turned down the role once due to scheduling conflicts. However, Marvel is determined that the actress accept her, as she has been offered a new and better contract.

Geekosity quotes an insider who reveals that “Not only is she (Emily Blunt) the most popular choice for Susan Richards, but she is perfect for the role, she is an outstanding actress who could bring seriousness to the role. Other than her real-life husband (John Krasinski), she’s the icing on the cake.”

Many fans consider that the ideal couple to play Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic and Sue Storm/Invisible Woman is that of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Several fan-arts have even come out in which they are put as the Richards couple, and it seems that Marvel has been on the lookout.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are fan favorites for Fantastic Four

Emily Blunt was originally Marvel Studios’ first choice to play Black Widow, long before Scarlett Johannson, but due to scheduling conflicts, she turned down the role.

This could be a new opportunity for the actress to get involved in several Marvel Studios projects, as she would be in charge of giving life to one of the most beloved characters in the entire Marvel universe, the Invisible Woman.

Other insider rumors suggest that Marvel Studios is looking for an actor to play the villainous Mole Man, the first enemy of The Fantastic Four who made his debut in Fantastic Four #1 (1961), and who could be the main villain of the film.

What do you think? Would you like to see Emily Blunt and John Krasinski as the Invisible Woman and Mr. Fantastic respectively? Who would you put? Let us know in the comments.

