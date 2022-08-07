Review of their relationship in photos
On her last birthday, almost a year ago, Jennifer Lopez shared the happiness of having 52 wonderful years celebrating it with a selection of photos in which she showed off her body in a bikini… and confirming his return with actor Ben Affleck 17 years after they were together. The couple thus demonstrated to the world that there are second chances.
Almost two decades have passed since we first saw them stepping on a red carpet together.. Their relationship lasted just two years, catching them both on the crest of the wave of their careers. In the case of Lopez, at the end of 2002 she premiered one of her most successful films, ‘It Happened in Manhattan’. Affleck, who already had an Oscar for Best Screenplay to his credit, was trying to make a hole in the performance and in those months together with the singer he spliced premieres.
So each went on with their respective careers and personal lives. Affleck began a relationship with Jennifer Garner, the actress with whom he had coincided in ‘Pearl Harbor’, one of the most romantic Disney + movies and in ‘Daredevil’. The couple married in 2005 and have had three children together. Later, the most notorious relationship of the actor from ‘The Tender Bar’ has been with the actress Ana de Armas, something that did not materialize. In the case of JLo, she began her relationship with fellow singer Marc Anthony, with whom she had her twins, born in 2008. Affleck won the Oscar again with ‘Argo’, he got into the Batman suit under the orders of Zack Snyder. She continued with her career as a singer and from time to time she was seen on the big screen, as in ‘Parker’, released in 2013, or in ‘Wall Street Swindlers’. She recently premiered on Netflix ‘Halftime’, one of the best documentaries of 2022.
Life went on for each one and the public forgot, or not? of your relationship. One thing was her relationship announcement on her birthday, quite an event for the fans. However, the big moment for fans came a few weeks later. At the last Venice Festival, where Affleck presented ‘The Last Duel’, the couple was seen in public after 17 without seeing them together on a red carpet.
And that moment was not the only one. Later came more premieres with Bennifer as protagonists: The one in ‘The Tender Bar’, Ben Affleck’s latest work, and then in ‘Marry Me’, the actress’s latest comedy.
Seeing them together is proof that sequels also exist in Hollywood. And why not say it, that we also love nostalgia. That is why we review these images of the couple together in these years in the following gallery.
fictional kisses
In November 2002 the couple shot ‘A Jersey Girl’, directed by an acquaintance of the actor: Kevin Smith. In the plot, the filmmaker became softer than he had the public accustomed. The characters of the couple began a love story that changed the destiny of their lives.
Presenting her work
In December 2002, Ben accompanied his partner to the premiere of ‘It Happened in Manhattan’. There they began to conquer us.
and more kisses
There was also no lack of signs of affection before the fans. Here the artist presented the romantic comedy ‘It happened in Manhattan’.
kisses caught
Nearly two decades ago, the couple was also caught on the street. This time it was on the streets of New York at the end of 2002.
fictional kisses 2
In January 2003 the couple repeated in fiction with ‘Gigli’, a story that combined romance and comedy but was not very well received by critics. Of course, the cuddles continued.
Showing movies of him
In February 2003 they went together to the premiere of ‘Daredevil’, in which the actor brought the superhero to life.
and more love
And of course, shows of affection before the cameras.
at the oscars
The singer captured all eyes at the 75th edition of the Oscars with that Valentino (in March 2003). What better accessory to wear on the red carpet than her partner Ben de ella.
and more kisses
And of course, at the party after the gala, there were also kisses.
In his free time
Watching the Lakers also showed signs of their love. It was May 2003.
Introducing ‘Gigli’
In July 2003 they presented their first film together.
kisses and autographs
Showing their love in public was definitely taken seriously. This was one of the last times we saw them together on the red carpet. At the premiere of ‘A Jersey Girl’ in March 2004, the couple had ended their relationship.
An increasingly evident relationship
Jennifer broke her relationship with Alex Rodriguez after four years in April 2021. A few weeks later the news broke that Ben was supporting her at the time (that he broke his relationship with Ana de Armas earlier that year). And then more caught came…
Together again on a red carpet!
The 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival will be remembered for this moment: the premiere of ‘The Last Duel’, in which Ben and Jennifer posed together. Without a doubt the most viral of that edition of the Mostra.
enjoying the contest
Of course, they paraded their love of speedboats in Venice. All eyes were on them.
bennifer butt
The couple has not stopped being fond of each other in public. This image is from the end of 2021.
and more love
The Venice thing was only the beginning… The couple has once again shone at the premieres. Here they are seen in December presenting the actor’s latest film, ‘The tender bar’.
and more premieres
Ben’s hugs to his wife today kept repeating. Here they are seen in February when the actress premiered the comedy ‘Marry Me’.
Together and happy
One of his last images in public has been this summer in Los Angeles. The happy couple continues to enjoy their love together.
