Review of their relationship in photos

On her last birthday, almost a year ago, Jennifer Lopez shared the happiness of having 52 wonderful years celebrating it with a selection of photos in which she showed off her body in a bikini… and confirming his return with actor Ben Affleck 17 years after they were together. The couple thus demonstrated to the world that there are second chances.

Almost two decades have passed since we first saw them stepping on a red carpet together.. Their relationship lasted just two years, catching them both on the crest of the wave of their careers. In the case of Lopez, at the end of 2002 she premiered one of her most successful films, ‘It Happened in Manhattan’. Affleck, who already had an Oscar for Best Screenplay to his credit, was trying to make a hole in the performance and in those months together with the singer he spliced ​​premieres.

So each went on with their respective careers and personal lives. Affleck began a relationship with Jennifer Garner, the actress with whom he had coincided in ‘Pearl Harbor’, one of the most romantic Disney + movies and in ‘Daredevil’. The couple married in 2005 and have had three children together. Later, the most notorious relationship of the actor from ‘The Tender Bar’ has been with the actress Ana de Armas, something that did not materialize. In the case of JLo, she began her relationship with fellow singer Marc Anthony, with whom she had her twins, born in 2008. Affleck won the Oscar again with ‘Argo’, he got into the Batman suit under the orders of Zack Snyder. She continued with her career as a singer and from time to time she was seen on the big screen, as in ‘Parker’, released in 2013, or in ‘Wall Street Swindlers’. She recently premiered on Netflix ‘Halftime’, one of the best documentaries of 2022.

Life went on for each one and the public forgot, or not? of your relationship. One thing was her relationship announcement on her birthday, quite an event for the fans. However, the big moment for fans came a few weeks later. At the last Venice Festival, where Affleck presented ‘The Last Duel’, the couple was seen in public after 17 without seeing them together on a red carpet.

And that moment was not the only one. Later came more premieres with Bennifer as protagonists: The one in ‘The Tender Bar’, Ben Affleck’s latest work, and then in ‘Marry Me’, the actress’s latest comedy.

Seeing them together is proof that sequels also exist in Hollywood. And why not say it, that we also love nostalgia. That is why we review these images of the couple together in these years in the following gallery.