Real Salt Lake – Los Angeles FC: LAFC keeps pace; beat Real Salt Lake 1-4 with a great goal from Bale

LAFC is by far the best team in MLS, after tonight they easily beat Royal Salt Lake by 1-4, with a brace of Christian Arango and one more of Gareth Balein a match corresponding to day 24 of the American league, held in the state Rio Tinto.

The game had very intense ups and downs because in a period of eight minutes, the first three goals fell. First, the LAFC taking advantage of two terrible brand errors. The first in a corner kick from the right side. The defense rejected the service to the center of the area and in a series of rebounds, Christian Arango the ball was found and with a taquito he sent the ball to the bottom for 0-1.

Three minutes later the Salt Lake found the tie, with a great definition of Sergio Cordova. Andrew Brody tHe had a ball stuck to the left side, cut to the center and gave in to Venezuelan, who in two control times and in a half turn took out a powerful low right hand, which beat Maxime Crepeux.

At 17′ Kellyn Acosta another ball was found outside the area, after the saga of the Utah team could not reject and the American team connected a low right that crossed the goalkeeper Zac MacMath for 1-2.

THE LAFC He kept control of the ball, falling back waiting for the rival who, although he did not show many resources, did generate some very dangerous plays.

However, before the break, “Chicho” Arango He had two clear ones, the first with a shot close to midfield that tried to clear MacMath and another, with a great filtered pass from Carlos Vela that put him alone in front of the goalkeeper. The Colombian tried to pump, but his shot did not go high enough.

for the complementSalt Lake tried to press in search of the tie and, although at times the Angelenos looked very calm on the field, they suffered with a long shot from Paul Ruiz. His shot made a huge hump and crashed into the crossbar of Crepeaux’s goal.

Unfortunately for the locals, in the next play the visit was 1-3, through Arango. In an overflow on the left side Kwadwo Opoku He reached the final line and sent a low service so that the Colombian could push for 1-3.

After that, enter Gareth Bale to the field in place of Carlos candlewhile Giorgio Chiellini he left the game after being reprimanded for playing “volleyball” with a ball that had already covered him.

Bale’s second goal in MLS

In the final stretch of the match, Gareth Bale, who continues to play less than 30 minutes per game, found his second goal in the mls, for the final 1-4. In a play down the right flank, Christian Arango He put a ball lightly into space. The Welshman dragged at speed, reached the final line, cut to the center, avoided a marker and before McMath’s exit he defined the goal without needing more support.

With the result, the Los Angeles team maintains its positive streak and affirms itself as the best team in the MLS with 51 units, in 23 games, one less than its pursuer in the West, Austin F.C. which has 46. While Salt Lake has 34 units and is fifth