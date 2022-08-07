Rayados thrashed León with a hat-trick by Ponchito González

Monterey was forceful in front of goal and won 5-1 against Lion. The albiazules take hold of the leadership of the MX League after this result and extended their streak to six games without defeat (5 wins and one draw).

scratched started the game putting high pressure on Lion to get the ball back as soon as possible. The reward for this effort came at minute 4 when Arthur Gonzalez entered the area from the left sector. Number 21 sent a low center to German Berterame who did not hesitate to take a shot as soon as he received the ball to make it 1-0.

Moments later, Berterame wanted to return the favor to poncho. The Argentine left the Mexican in front of the goal, who took a weak shot that he managed to get Byron Castillo On the line.

Later in the match, Rayados found clarity again in front of the goal. Maxi Meza He advanced with the ball down the right wing directing the Monterrey counter. The Argentine took advantage of the superiority and sent a center that found Ponchito totally alone, the midfielder finished off with a header and got the second goal for the Gang.

Not even two minutes had passed Monterey He repeated the play. this time Funes Mori He sent the center that returned to finish off the number 21 to get his double.

For the second part, the Esmeraldas got fully into the match. After some rebounds in the area, Castillo let the ball bounce once and before he touched the grass again he finished off with a volley so that the ball ended up in the back of the net. Luck continued to smile at the visitors, since despite the fact that the center-back signaled the maximum penalty, Rodolfo Cota guess the shot Rogelio Funes Mori to stay two goals away.

At minute 71′, Monterey returned to meet the forcefulness of the first half. vegas sent a high pass to Arthur Gonzalez who out-speeded Byron. The Mexican continued to advance towards the goal, so Rodolfo Cota quickly came out to bail. Despite this, the midfielder finished off with his left foot and sealed his hat-trick.

Heading to the end of the match Rodrigo Aguirre headed a cross from Stephan Medina. The ball was about to enter the goal, but Berterame He ended up pushing the ball to get his double and the final 5-1.

