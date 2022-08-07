Quentin Tarantino declared himself a fan of Top Gun: Maverick

The well-known director, fan of Peppa Pig and fond of feet, Quentin Tarantinois the latest big name to come out behind the multi-million dollar success of Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick.

A genius recognizes another genius

The surprise sequel to the summer season—which has exceeded all expectations, beating out movies like Doc Strange 2, Jurassic World Dominion Y Thor: Love and Thunder to maintain first place nationally and internationally—continues to rack up flying miles. Going through the podcast The Video Archives, Quentin Tarantino59, declared his adoration for the “spectacle” of the sequel to Top Gunsaying: “I love [la película]”.

Quentin Tarantino He continued: “I thought it was fantastic. I saw it in theaters. that and West Side Story of [Steven] Spielberg provided a true cinematic spectacle, the kind that I had almost thought I would no longer see. It was fantastic”.

American filmmaker, Quentin Tarantino.Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Tarantino, a longtime admirer of the original director of top gunTony Scott (Ridley Scott’s brother, for those who don’t know), wrote the script for the director’s seventh film, TrueRomance. Scott passed away ten years ago, and as far as Quentin Tarantino, Top Gun: Maverick It could be the closest thing to seeing another of his works. “There was a lovely, lovely aspect, because I love Tony Scott movies so much, and I love Tony so much that it’s the closest we’re going to get to seeing another Tony Scott movie,” said the famed director.

“[El director Joseph Kosinski] did a great job. The respect and love for Tony was in every frame. He was in almost every decision. She was consciously there, but in this cool way that she was actually respectful. And I think she was in every decision that Tom [Cruise] took in the movie.”

In case it wasn’t clear that Quentin Tarantino he loves it Top Gun: Maverick —as it should be—, he takes his last statement as a conclusion: “It’s the closest we’re going to get to seeing another Tony Scott movie, and it was a fucking great movie.” He only found one small quibble: The director thought Val Kilmer’s cameo was “almost too cheap,” but conceded that “it totally works… it works wonderfully.”

It is not yet clear what will be the continuation of Quentin Tarantino for once upon a time in hollywood 2019. Meanwhile, the director is dedicated to literary and curatorial tasks, working on a series of books for HarperCollins and the aforementioned podcast Video Archives with the filmmaker pulp fictionRoger Avery.

Tom Cruise is one of the few stars that the director has not yet added to his ranks, so perhaps the next film by Quentin Tarantino -the tenth, which often declares that it will be the last- be the pair that, until now, you did not know you needed.

