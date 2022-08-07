Pole has been living in the Cancun airport for 90 days

By Writing | 4:32 p.m. August 7, 2022

As if it were the movie La Terminal (The Terminal), the romantic drama film with touches of comedy, directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Hanks, a Pole has lived in the Cancun airport for the last 90 days.

The story published by the magazine Proceso, indicates that since last April 22 Filip Roger Zalewski has not seen the light of the sun, has not breathed fresh air, has not had a balanced meal, has not been able to clean himself or has managed to have a restful sleep.

“38 years old and of Polish origin, Zalewski is confined in the control area that the National Institute of Migration (INM) has in Terminal II of the Cancun International Airport, a space in which every day they arrive and are expelled around a hundred people from different parts of the world”, adds the magazine on its digital site.

According to the information, Eel foreigner, director of the Poland Zalewski Consulting firm, left Poland in 2017, two years after Andrzej Duda, of the ultra-conservative Law and Justice party, came to power, a government that persecuted him and forced him to close your business in that country.

Zalewski obtained his permanent residence in Mexico in September 2020, settling in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, but is now in legal limbo.

In April, according to Proceso, he returned from Panama, where his business consultant has representation, and at the Cancun airport they asked him to unlock his cell phone and personal computer to check his text messages and social networks.

“Without further explanation, the Mexican agents prohibited Zalewski from entering Mexico, arguing that he had a “migratory alert”, taking away his Polish passport, which was valid until 2027, and his permanent resident card number 12258333, issued by the same INM ”, adds the publication.

Filip hired a lawyer and filed a writ of amparo before the Fourth District Court of Quintana Roo, obtaining on April 23 an outright suspension that instructed the INM not to deport the complainant, to have a translator in his native language, to place him at the disposal of an agent of the Public Ministry in case there is any legal requirement or, otherwise, if it is an administrative offense, release him immediately.

But the problem did not end there. The agents of the National Guard tried to put him on a plane, despite the fact that the Pole already had protection. His cries of dissatisfaction prevented him from being taken out of the country.

Since then he survives eating hot-dogs and ham and cheese buns that an airline gives him.

He has also not been able to bathe or have fluid communication with his relatives or trusted people, since his cell phone was confiscated by the authorities and they only lend it to him twice a day. (AFS)