Mac Miller passed away in 2018 a few months after they ended their relationship. 4 years after her, Ariana Grande pays tribute to her through her makeup line.

In June of this year, Ariana Grande launched a new collection of lipsticks for her REM Beauty makeup line, which was released in 2021. There, His fans noticed an emotional tribute to the late rapper Mac Miller, the singer’s former partner.

According to hundreds of network users theorize, It would be the peach-pink lip oil that receives the name of “Picking Petals”.

It was a TikTok user who viralized the product “when you get REM’s ‘Picking Petals’ lip oil and realize Ari keeps leaving us little Mac reminders,” she said in her video.

@kaylie_vazquez forever missed 🤍 #macmiller #arianagrande #rembeauty #makeup #beauty @rem beauty ♬ the way – favsoundds

This reference would allude to the first song that Ariana Grande and Mac Miller performed together., The Wayreleased in 2013.

That was the moment when both artists met and the musical piece resulted in one of the hits that would mark the beginning of the musical career of the former Nickelodeon actress.

Specifically, one of Mac Miller’s first lines says: “Picking petals off the flowers like. Do she love me, do she love me not? 3 years after this hit, the couple would have made their relationship official.

The tribute caused a stir in networks and some messages of affection among the people who remember the rap singer with nostalgia.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller ended their relationship in 2018, with good terms, and from there they made the decision to be friends. Nevertheless, The singer died that same year as a result of an overdose.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was 19 years old and I always will. I can’t believe you’re not here anymore. I really can’t understand it. We talked about this so many times. I am so angry, I am so sad that I do not know what to do, ”Ariana declared on Instagram a few days after her death.