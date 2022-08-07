Paul Heyman: “If The Rock wants a titled match, it won’t have to queue”





The match between Roman Reigns And The Rock is one of the greatest wishes of wrestling fans.

For a long time, in fact, there has been talk of the possibility of seeing this meeting during one of the “Big 4”, although there have been persistent rumors for now 2 years nothing has ever been done.

Now another very important figure in this possible feud, that of Paul Heymanwanted to add further “pepper” to this real dream match:

“If Dwayne Johnson wants publicity to lose to Roman Reigns, we’ll give him a title match. He won’t even have to queue, win a Battle Royal or anything. There are receipts. I am impressed with what Dwayne Johnson has done outside of WWE and would recommend Roman Reigns to make a special deal to defend the title and destroy Dwayne Johnson. If Dwayne Johnson wants to be beaten, he is more than welcome, as long as at the end of the meeting he recognizes, like everyone else, the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns ”.

We’ll see if the WWE will be able to organize this meeting.

SOURCE: RINGSIDENEWS.COM