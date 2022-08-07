‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’, the film that gave birth to the love of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

There are films that, no matter how successful they were, end up being forgotten. Feature films that everyone has seen, but if they don’t show it on TV we won’t be able to see it again. Although we like them, the desire to discover new things makes us ignore what amuses us the most.

If you’re looking for a blockbuster movie to watch this Sunday, Paramount airs at 10pm, Mr and Mrs smith (2005). One of the films that grossed the most that year in cinema, bringing together two of the most famous actors of all time, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Which also began a love relationship as a result of this film.

The couple met on the set Third parties

Plot

A marriage that must be killed

Jane and John Smith form a comfortable couple in an ordinary and monotonous suburban marriage. In addition, they both hide something that their partner would kill to know: they are both secret agents, incredibly efficient assassins who work for organizations that compete with each other. Also, one day Mr. and Mrs. Smith discover a new source of excitement in their marriage when they are hired to murder each other, for that is when the real fun begins.





This film has become one of the most famous in the history of cinema, despite the fact that the critics did not praise it and it did not win any prize. But it was a real success at the box office. It is also a pop icon, since its protagonists fell in love as a result of working together and it has been one of the most famous marriages of its generation. When they announced that they were divorced, many joked that there would be no second part of Mr and Mrs smith.

A couple of secret agents have to kill each other Third parties

Curiosities

It generated a lot of controversy in Colombia

Being such an iconic film, many things have been told about the filming and the process. For example, Brad Pitt initially accepted the project, but over time he ended up saying no. But when he found out that Angelina Jolie would be his partner, he accepted at the last moment. The two actors received 20 million dollars for this work.

Brad Pitt’s incompatibility with the project was a real thing. In fact, in the middle of filming he had to be absent for three months because he had to record Ocean’s Twelve: One more comes into play (2004). But the actor was not the first choice for the film, they offered it first to Johnny Depp, who said no because he had other films in the works.

The film was a box office success. Third parties

The film was so famous that it generated an international controversy. There is a scene where a supposed Bogotá, capital of Colombia, is shown, in this the city is shown as a hot rural area. Something that outraged Colombians, since the capital is one of the largest cities in the world and has a cold climate.

The mayor of the time Luis Eduardo Garzón and the then president of the Republic Álvaro Uribe Vélez came to make a formal invitation to the actors and the director to discover the city for their own eyes. The truth is that the scene in question was a reused shot of the film Imminent danger (1994) modified with CGI. The city that was filmed was in Mexico.