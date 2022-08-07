Monumental fight in the Red Devils of Mexico vs Guerreros de Oaxaca of the LMB

Diablos Rojos and Guerreros de Oaxaca got into a fight at the Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium; the duel ended with a rain of runs: 18-17 in favor of the ‘Pingos’

MEXICO — In a game where there was a rain of runs, Red Devils of Mexico defeated 18-17 to Oaxacan Warriorsa meeting that ended very ‘hot’ due to a anger generated almost at the end of the match.

With the score tied, the brawl began in the seventh inning in the second base area with pitcher Gabriel Linowho began to make words with De Horta and receiver Julián León, who did not stay still and launched themselves against the player from Oaxaca.

The lawsuit led to the expulsion of Lino, Orlando Pina and Justin Byrd by oaxacawhile Leon, De Horta and Jesus Fabela they were the expelled by Devils.

Some tried to separate the protagonists of the brawl, but the reality is that the atmosphere was quite heated and after several minutes they continued to insult each other.

Tremendous brawl was recorded in the Red Devils vs. Oaxaca. ESPN

The spirits managed to calm down, after pushing and some blows in the Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium, which had a good entrance by the respectable.

The ninth scarlet leads the South Zone with 49 wins and 34 losses, followed by Pericos de Puebla with 48-37 and Tabasco with 45-37.

Meanwhile, the Guerreros de Oaxaca are third from last in the standings with 34-52.