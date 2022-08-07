Melted shoes and a ceramic bag: the new acquisitions (and eccentricities) of Kylie Jenner

Do not say that the new shoes of Kylie Jenner they’re ugly, say they’re weird. The businesswoman, like the rest of her sisters, has well learned the lesson on how to dress so that all her eyes fall on her. In this family weekend that Kylie Jenner is experiencing, Travis Scott and the little one Stormy Webster, the little girl from the Kardashian-Jenner clan has released some melted effect shoes that have not left anyone indifferent. They are handmade and are the work of the Berlin firm Helena Stöling. Another of the eccentric accessories that she has added to her look is the firm’s ceramic bag Ottolingera unique creation to complete a style full of basics.

Ricky Vigil M

Although Stormi Webster wore sneakers on this occasion, seeing the images we cannot deny that she is a miniature version of Kylie Jenner. It is nothing new that the businesswoman dress her eldest daughter in her image and likeness. Ever since she was a baby who still couldn’t walk, little Stormi has worn matching looks with her mother: butterfly costumes, sparkly Christmas dresses, matching swimsuits, pyjamas, viral designs like Marine Serre’s… It’s no wonder that Stormi Webster, at just four years old, has an enviable wardrobe – and also a unique shoe rack With all the sneakers we could ever dream of–.

Accustomed to Kylie and Stormi sharing sweet looks, we have seen how the little girl of the house has also joined the most risky part of her mother’s wardrobe. Both wore gray jeans from the firm Ottolinger.