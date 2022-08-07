Meet the luxurious mansion where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will live with their huge family

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez found their love nest, a mega mansion to get home to every day after a long day’s work. The value that the Mansion According to specialized publications -since there is no accessible online cadastral registry- it is 60 million dollars. The property, too, had at one time been owned by actor Danny DeVito.

This time, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez after much searching they found one Mansion with 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in Beverly Hills, two guest quarters, and a huge parking lot with capacity for at least 8 vehicles. The couple is very happy with their new mansion.

