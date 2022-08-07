Meet the luxurious mansion where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will live with their huge family

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez found their love nest, a mega mansion to get home to every day after a long day’s work. The value that the Mansion According to specialized publications -since there is no accessible online cadastral registry- it is 60 million dollars. The property, too, had at one time been owned by actor Danny DeVito.

This time, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez after much searching they found one Mansion with 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in Beverly Hills, two guest quarters, and a huge parking lot with capacity for at least 8 vehicles. The couple is very happy with their new mansion.

This particular and not so humble Mansion It was designed by real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, ex-husband of Yolanda Hadid and father of Gigi and Bella Hadid. Mohamed has a great reputation in real estate, as he has built several Ritz-Carlton hotels throughout his career, including a 292-room Ritz resort in Aspen.

the mansion that Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck they acquired has an outdoor swan pond, a private theater and even a ballroom with space for 200 guests. It also has a private elevator that goes directly to the master suite; It has an outdoor pool surrounded by fountains, with Roman-style columns and there is even an exclusive cinema for the owners.

It also boasts a billiards room, a wine cellar and a kitchen of enormous proportions, all built with marble and with two giant central islands. Jennifer Lopez told in his newsletter what he felt when Ben Affleck he proposed to her. The singer expressed that everything was a Saturday night. “I was in my favorite place, a bubble bath, when my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed. She caught me totally off guard,” she assured. She later said that she looked at him “smiling and crying at the same time” as she tried to reflect on the 20 years they had been apart. “This was happening again and I was literally speechless. He said to me, ‘Is that a yes?’ I told him yes, of course he is a YES, ”she finished.

Finally the couple Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, which was drawn and processed on Saturday, July 16. She is in both names. With their legal names Benjamin Geza Affleck Y Jennifer lynn lopeza source close to the couple said they got married and the license is a sign that they are now husband and wife and will have an incredible time enjoying this Mansion.