Maverick” achieves another record at the expense of “Titanic”

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to bring joy to Tom Cruise, its protagonist. The sequel to “To Gun” became the seventh-highest-earning film at the U.S. box office, surpassing “Titanic,” Variety reported.

According to the media, the film added 7 million dollars between Saturday and Sunday, thus bringing the total number of its collection to 662.5 million dollars. The figure exceeds the total of “Titanic”: 659.3 million dollars.

In addition to this record, “Top Gun: Maverick” also surpassed the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as the studio’s most successful film in its 110-year history. That, always talking about the United States.

“Titanic” wins out

The film is also Tom Cruise’s first feature film to exceed $100 million in its opening weekend, and the first to reach $1 billion at the global box office.

It is worth noting that James Cameron’s film continues to reign, and with great advantage, outside the land of Uncle Sam. And it is that the story of Jack and Rose on the tragic ocean liner boasts more than a billion dollars at the international box office, and more than 2 billion dollars at the global box office (USA + rest of the world).

According to Variety, “Top Gun: Maverick” has grossed $690 million outside the United States to date. If it was released in China or Russia, the film accumulates 1.3 million dollars in its global box office.

“Star Wars” commands

Variety highlights that the performance of this sequel can only be described as extraordinary, even if it had been given before the covid-19 pandemic. The success achieved by the production once again places Tom Cruise among the most powerful figures in Hollywood.

The films that are now above “Top Gun: Maverick” at the US box office are: “Black Panther” ($700 million), “Avatar” ($760 million), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($804 million ), “Avengers: Endgame” ($853 million) and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($936 million).