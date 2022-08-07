Matthew Rehwoldt (Aiden English) announces his retirement as a professional wrestler



Matthew Rehwoldtbetter known as Aiden English during his time in WWE, recently announced his retirement as a professional wrestler. Rehwoldt explained that this last year has allowed him to realize that he feels more comfortable at the microphone, adding that he no longer considers wrestling to be for him.

Rehwoldt, 34, added that he is currently a free agent, and as such, he is open to talks with companies that need someone on the microphone. In this regard, it should be remembered that Rehwoldt has worked as a commentator for IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW, a job that has been very well received.. In addition, presumably, he would also be open to working as a manager for a fighter or a stable.

“So here you go:

I will no longer accept dates to fight in the future.



I’ve always been more comfortable with a microphone in front of me and I’m in love with the broadcast part of the business. I’m not sure I feel like I belong in the ring and this year has taught me.

But I love what I’m doing right now and I’m still technically a free agent, so if you have a company/promotion that needs an entertaining and experienced voice on the mic, take my word for it!

All this on top of continuing to explore sports/games, VO and content!

I DO IT ALL!”



Matthew Rehwoldt broke into the business in 2009, signing with WWE three years later. The wrestler became part of NXT under the name Aiden English. Once there, joined Simon Gotch, forming The Vaudevillains. The team managed to conquer the brand Tag Team Championships in 2015, before being promoted to the main roster (2016). However, Gotch was fired soon after, leaving English as a singles wrestler.

After a brief solo tour, English ended up joining Rusev, at which point he would achieve his greatest success in WWE, being part of the “Rusev Day” movement, and even aspiring to win the main roster tag team championships. In his last year with the company, worked as a commentator on the extinct show 205 Liveuntil 2019, when he was fired.



In 2021 he signed with IMPACT Wrestlingmaking his debut at that year’s Homecoming event. This last year he has barely played 4 fightsfocusing more on his facet with the microphone, something that, as Rehwoldt himself has already pointed out, is more comfortable for him.

