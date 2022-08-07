“Marriage with Ben Affleck Won’t Last”

Home » zHomepage » Jennifer Lopez, the ex speaks: “The marriage with Ben Affleck will not last”

The beauty of exes is that they come back when you have richly forgotten about them. This is certainly the case with Jennifer Lopez and with her first husband, Ojana Noa from whom she divorced 24 years ago. So in order not to let her brief participation in Lopez’s life fall into oblivion, she expressed serious doubts about the duration of the Bennifers’ marriage.

The marriage between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck was the culmination of a love that ended abruptly 20 years ago. So to make up for lost time, they have forged ahead. Within six months, Ben made his proposal, it was signed the prenuptial agreement – with clauses also on the number of weekly sexual intercourse – and then know them married from Jennifer’s Instagram post. Obviously the wedding was not in any place but it was in Las Vegas, arriving in a pink cadillac and with their children as witnesses. Only a few weeks go by, and here they are, Jennifer and Ben hand in hand in Paris for their honeymoon. It seems when in a movie we hit the “forward” button to skip the boring part and get straight to the highlight.

“If Jennifer Lopez hadn’t become famous we would still be together,” he declares Ojana Noa

Among those who did not rejoice in this marriage at all, there is Lopez’s ex-husband, Cuban Ojana Noa. Their marriage lasted a year from 1997 to 1998. Both were very young: she was still in her infancy and he was working as a chef. According to Ojana, the marriage was wrecked by third parties who used the beginning of Lopez’s career to drive them away. But she at the same time she doesn’t save Jennifer whom she considers in love not with the person but with the concept of love itself.

If she hadn’t become famous we’d still be together, many have hindered our relationship.[…] I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last. Jen is in love with love, she loves being in love. She’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four, I was number one and he told me I was the love of his life. I think he will marry at least seven or eight times, he is a person who is always projected forward in his professional and private life. For many years after our story, I felt burned, hurt. I think if she hadn’t been around all those people we would probably still be together.

