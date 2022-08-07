Mark Henry calls several WWE creatives ‘perverts’

Mark Henry is a veteran of the professional wrestling business. Following a successful 22-year career as a wrestler, much of which was spent as a WWE Superstar, Henry decided to sign with AEW, where he currently enjoys giving advice to younger talent.

Recently, he was interviewed by SHAK Wrestling, where he discussed various topics, such as his interaction with AEW talent or the worst storylines in which he participated during his stay in WWE. Next we leave you with the most outstanding statements of him, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

On his strategy to get talent to follow his advice

“Okay, much of it is the experience. A seasoned producer, seasoned screenwriter, seasoned agent or seasoned coach can say to any athlete they work with, ‘I’ve done it 150 or 200 times. You have never done it. So why don’t you take my advice and see if it works?’ 99% of the time, the athlete says: ‘Let’s go’.

Then there are times when someone goes against the grain, and you say, ‘Okay, well, let’s do it your way.’ That is my philosophy. I want you to be able to show me that you can succeed. But if you fail, I’ll say, ‘Now, are we ready to listen?’ Some people get upset and talent tends to rebel against that. I don’t do it like that. It’s like, ‘I’m going to let you fail. The same goes for my children. I let them fail, because when you lift them this way they better understand the meaning of what you’re talking about.“.

On which big AEW wrestlers have a brighter future

“That can only be known by putting them to the test. Wardlow is doing well, as is Will Hobbs, Brody King, Lance Archer. And Satnam Singh, who is a hard worker. That’s the underlying trait of a fighter: that you never have enough.. You’re always watching old school wrestling videos and matches. Those people are the ones who get it because it’s not just that they’re fans or that they like it, but they already see the end of the tunnel. It’s far away, but they can see it. You can see the million dollar houses and the fancy cars and the vacations in the Caymans. They can see all the luxuries, but they also see Mount Rushmore and wish they were on it..

Those are the people I like to work with, because really, they’ve reached a point where it’s not about work anymore. It’s just opening the door for them to come in. Satnam Singh is one of those guys. I mean, he just never gets enough. Every time I see it coming I’m like, ‘Oh shit. There goes an hour. I know he’s going to want to get into my head for an hour. But the reason they hire me is to take care of all those people who have that potential, and to push those who don’t, to be more like the other guys“.

On why she thinks stories like holding hands with Mae Young and going to a sex therapist were created

“The writers are responsible for that. Because they are a bit ‘perverted’ (Serie), to put it mildly. It’s like people who say things, even if they don’t really believe them. You know, they try to be entertaining, and back then, in the ‘Attitude Era’, they wanted to go further. There were a lot of offensive topics back then“.

His Mount Rushmore of strong men in wrestling

“Cesaro would be at the top of my list. That guy is ridiculously strong. John Cena. BigShow. Brock Lesnar. Ted Arcidi. Jacques Rougeau, that guy was strong.”

