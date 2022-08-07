“Manchester United gives the green light to the sale of Ronaldo”

MANCHESTER (England) – After a long “push and pull” the Manchester United he would have decided to please Cristiano Ronaldo and to leave him free to leave. The Mancunian club, as reported by the British portal ‘The Sun’, would no longer oppose the sale, demanded in a loud voice and for days, by the Portuguese champion who in the last season scored 24 goals in all competitions. THE Red Devilsinitially oriented to withholding Ronaldo to put him at the center of the club’s reconstruction project, they would have entered into the order of ideas to deprive themselves of the former player of Juventus And real Madrid. According to the English press, two decisive factors would lead to Ronaldo’s farewell: the absence of the Portuguese himself at the company’s first seasonal training sessions, officially skipped for “family reasons”, and the fact that United wants to avoid a clash at all costs. , especially legal, with the player and his entourage. But at the basis of the break with the Mancunian club there would be the lack of participation of the ‘Red devils‘to the next Champions League. The Sun writes that already last January the entourage of Ronaldo would have warned the management of the United: “If you don’t qualify for the Champions League, Ronaldo leaves“. In the last season, United ended the Premier League in sixth place with 58 points, the lowest share for the Mancunian club since the tournament’s birth in 1992, and with a gap of 35 points from the champion City: too much for a champion accustomed to always winning and one more problem for the new coach of the Red Devils, Erik Ten Hag who should now plan, barring new twists, the future of his new club without the Portuguese star.