Manchester City confirm collaboration with Roblox

The top football circuit in England kicked off the 2022-2023 season, so the teams in the premier league They have begun to present the kits with which they will jump onto the pitch in the different commitments that they will participate. However Manchester City revealed the first images of his third jersey from the Roblox digital universe.

“We are thrilled to continue to evolve our experience within Roblox with our PUMA and Land of Games,” said Ivan Dashkov, director of creative culture at PUMA. “We couldn’t think of a better partner than Manchester City and the launch of this kit to push boundaries by doing something different and innovative. As we continue to test and learn in the Web3 space, we look forward to leveraging Roblox as a platform to connect with fans of all ages.”



It may interest you: EA Sports FC, main sponsor of the 23/24 Season of La Liga



The collaboration was presented from the official accounts of the “Citizens” with the publication of the team where the Manchester team is observed as a skin within the metaverse of the video game developed by Roblox Corporation.

The special event within the Roblox Metaverse presents the new image of Manchester City. For a limited time only, the experience will feature the home kits and third kit of the Manchester City.

As part of the launch, a portal to the Manchester City Blue Moon experience will open on Roblox, giving visitors the chance to win a free item.

The title is an online video game platform. Players can create their own virtual worlds with the game creation system called Roblox Studio, developed by Roblox Corporation. It is only available on personal computers, PC.



It may interest you: NBA 2K23 presents gameplay and list of game improvements



Manchester City debut in the Premier League 2022-2023

Manchester City will start the new Premier League season next Sunday, August 7 against West Ham. Those led by Pep Guardiola they are the current champions of England so they will be looking to start the new season on the right foot.