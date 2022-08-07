Love and Thunder for this reason

Why don’t we see Loki in the post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder? The answer is given by one of the screenwriters of the film.

Attention SPOILERS. During Thor: Love and Thunder we can check how Jane FosterNatalie Portman gains the powers of God of Thunder. After her death, she manages to reach Valhalla and is received by Heimdall as Idris Elba. But… Is Loki in that place? Now we know the answer.

In a recent interview, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson co-writer of Thor: Love and Thunder beside Taika Waititispoke of the absence of Loki:

“That was never on the table from what I understand. He’s in Loki’s land. He is doing his thing. They are on two separate trips.”

In addition, he also revealed that there was always the idea of ​​bringing Gorr’s daughter back.

“Love and Thunder was always Love and Thunder. Gorr was always going to bring his daughter back into existence. There were many different versions of that final scene. There were many different versions of Does Gorr always make the decision? Does his heart betray him? Does he go to the last minute? No, I want the gods to die, but because Eternity grants your deepest wish… Is it his daughter who returns? There were many different versions of how he was born, but the birth of him and that being that is featured from Eternity was always the end goal.”

Also Jennifer Kaytin Robinson confesses that he did not know about the surprise appearance of Hercules (Brett Goldstein).

“No, that was a top secret situation that I didn’t know about, and I was surprised to see her at the premiere. It’s fun to come to this movie where I knew all the twists and turns, but I could still walk away saying, Shit!

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder can still be seen in theaters, while the series of Loki is available on the streaming platform Disney Plus.