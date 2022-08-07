Live Report | Karakaz in concert at the Filagosto

Fortunately, there have been many concerts this summer and among the artists who have spent the last few months on tour there is also Karakazmusician best known thanks to X-Factor. We saw him perform on August 4th to the Filagosto Festival of Bergamo, where he occupied the Palco Power before Naskamain artist of the evening.

Here’s how it went.

Who is Karakaz?

First, a little introduction: Karakaz is a music project by Michele Corvino, class of ’99. Already here there is a point to be clarified (which Michele himself seems to care particularly): it is “Karakaz” and not “THE Karakaz ”, precisely because it is not a band. Alongside the singer there are three other musicians – Luigi Pianezzola (synth and bass), Massimo De Liberi (guitars) and Sebastiano Cavagna (drums) – but the musical result still has a unique signature.

Karakaz participates in the edition 2021 from X-Factor, where the song leads Useless and earn the enthusiasm of Hell Raton. Last April then comes the first EP, Meat, and in rapid and explosive succession three concerts a Milan, Rome And London. The seven traces of Meat they are biting and disillusioned, as fascinating as the unhealthy is. Linked together since dark theme, visceral and irresistible. We also remember the collaboration with Rkomi for the song I fear youthen added to the album Taxi Driver, which brings Karakaz into contact with a wider audience. During the summer the artist toured all over Italy, both in the company of Rkomi and alone, carrying all the cruel energy of his music with him.

The Karakaz concert at Filagosto

But how did the concert go?

The musicians take their seats, the lights go down and silence, then Karakaz enters: total black outfit, drink and cigarette in one hand, with the aura of a damned son. The evening’s musical repertoire was wide and varied, without ever missing a beat. In addition to the songs of the EP and the previously mentioned unreleased X-Factor, the artist gave us covers as SexyBack (Justin Timberlake), Satisfaction (Benny Benassi) e Bang Bang (Nancy Sinatra), all revisited in her dark style between alternative rock and industrial. In the lineup, also two songs composed but never released.

In all of this the audience seemed at first a little skepticalprobably because not familiar with the musician (these are the flaws of the free concerts), but Karakaz succeeded as you heat it up e to drag him into an ecstatic vortex. The result was a show full of energy, where we enjoyed jumping like crazy and where the pogo lasted until the end of the evening.

The Karakaz concert thus turned out to be a pleasant one confirmation of the abilities of this young artist to create a recognizable identity and bring it to life in live, managing to light fuses even in the coldest listeners.

I hope to hear the name of Karakaz again soon for new musical releases and above all I can’t wait to hear him live again (even at the cost of taking involuntary elbows in the face).

The photo on the cover is by @tommipiro_photography