Leonardo DiCaprio supports the protection of the Intag Valley in Ecuador

“Today, both human rights as the rights of nature are in the hands of the provincial court of Ecuador while they determine the future of the Intag Valley . Local communities are asking the provincial court to rule against mining, which would damage this ecosystem,” the actor wrote.

Leonardo Dicaprio posted a tweet this Thursday to show his support for the respect of rights of nature that could be at risk from mining in the Intag Valley Imbabura province.

Through a protection action, the Junín, Chalguayaco Alto, Cerro Pelado and Barcelona communities of the Intag Valley demand the state the repair of violated rights after the announcement of the “Llurimagua” mining megaproject.

This July 21, judges of the Imbabura Provincial Court will hold a hearing to give way to an environmental consultation in Intang, which will make it possible to stop said mining project.

DiCaprio recalled in his message that “Intag Valley is one of the places with greatest biodiversity on the planet. Home to the long-nosed harlequin toad once thought to be extinct, court hearing will determine the future of this species“.

According to the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (Conaie), if the mining exploitation project is approved, diverse forests would be lost and the Endangered species, as well as communities should be relocated.