Lana del Rey fans are upset with Billie Eilish for her new title

“The disrespect to sadvigne”, referring to the legacy of Avril Lavigne.

Some recalled that Fiona Apple pioneered sad girl pop in 1996 with her song ‘Criminal’.

The fandoms of these singers came to the defense of their artists, but the most insistent were the followers of Lana del Rey, who pointed to Billie and the appointment given by the Recording Academy. Oops.

“I have nothing against Billie, but this should have been Lana’s title, not hers,” as one reviewer wrote, while another laughed, “Creating? She didn’t create s*** lol ?” “I’m a big Billie Stan, but this is so unfair that Lana created it in 2014 with Ultraviolencesomeone added to the conversation, “Billie maybe it made it more popular, but it didn’t create itOf course, the upset fans tried to tone it down a bit, “They’re both musical geniuses, so don’t fight about it.”