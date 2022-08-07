La Jornada – Movie Figures Support Actress Emma Watson After Palestinian Solidarity Post

Last week, British actress Emma Watson, known worldwide for having represented Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, was accused of anti-Semitism after posting an image on her Instagram account showing a pro-Palestinian demonstration behind the legend : “solidarity is a verb”.

The image is accompanied by a quote about the meaning of ‘solidarity’, coined by feminist academic Sara Ahmed. “Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope points to the same destiny. Solidarity requires commitment and work, as well as the recognition that even if we do not have the same feelings, or the same lives, or the same bodies, we do live on the same Earth.”

This publication provoked criticism from Israeli political figures, such as Danny Danon, the former Minister of Science during the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, and also the former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, who said: “Ten points less for Gryffindor for being anti-Semitic.” .

The current Israeli ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, also expressed himself on his social networks: “Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality. If so, the magic used in the world of sorcerers could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women and seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the Palestinian authority (which supports terror).”

To support the British actress, big names in the entertainment industry have signed a letter. The document, promoted by the Artists for Palestine UK organization, has more than 40 signatures, including Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo, Gael García Bernal, Jim Jarmusch, Viggo Mortensen and Steve Coogan.

“We join Emma Watson in supporting the simple statement that ‘solidarity is a verb,’ which includes meaningful solidarity with Palestinians fighting for their human rights under international law,” the document read.

Citing a Human Rights Watch report stating that Israel is committing crimes of apartheid and persecution, the letter states: “We recognize the underlying power imbalance between Israel, which holds the privilege, and the Palestinians, the people under a system of military occupation and apartheid.

“We are against Israeli attempts to forcibly displace Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem, the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhoods, Silwan and any other occupied Palestinian territory.”

The actors also condemn all forms of racism, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. “Opposing a political system, or a policy, is different from the intolerance, hatred and discrimination that is directed at any human group based on identity,” the letter states.

Other signatories include screenwriter and producer James Schamus, as well as filmmakers Asif Kapadia, Mira Nair and Ken Loach.