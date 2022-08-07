Kylie Jenner’s son makes his official Instagram debut, and it’s so cute!

The son of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott He was born on February 2, 2022 (considered the luckiest day of the year) and since then, we have longed to meet him beyond the heart emojis that his parents put on him. Instastories on your face to maintain your privacy. It wasn’t until these days, during a video of Kylie Baby, the new turn that the twentysomething mogul is taking, that we saw her official debut in a reel where much more of Little Wolf can be seen.

Do you want to meet him? Here the video (and the details)!

Kylie Jenner introduces her son Wolf on Instagram

After the couple monopolized the attention due to the last presentation of Travis Scott in London –it was the first after what happened in Astroworld– and just a few days before the birthday of Kyliefans began to wonder if the youngest of the family had accompanied them on the trip.

In the photos of his visit to the British country, we could see kylie and travis with matching-matchy outfits, and Stormi having several moments as a true fashionista. And although they were surprised to go on a trip together, something that turns out to be complicated by the couple’s busy schedule lately, what caused the most controversy is why the new member was not seen in the images.

The couple combined their outfits during their visit to London. Instagram @kyliejenner

Apparently, he did not accompany them on this trip, but that aroused interest in a video where he had already appeared a few weeks ago and many did not notice. OMG! In a reel of the Kylie Baby line, the growing and new venture of the youngest of the Kardashians focused on offering must haves Pediatrician-approved for babies and children’s skin and hair, a caption reads: ‘@kyliejenner’s favorite spots in her kids’ rooms plus new from @kyliebaby, our soothing balm and bar for lips and cheeks available now at KylieBaby.com’.

During the clip we appreciate the living rooms and kylie’s closet and her children, later we notice the products she is launching, and later her baby is seen with much more prominence on camera. A shot of Jenner with glazed donut nails applying the balm, was where we saw the little feet of the youngest of the Webster family, making it her official debut in Instagram.