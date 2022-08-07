Kylie Jenner swaps a minidress for high-waisted jeans and pumps

In recent days, Kylie Jenner has been captured with Stormy Y Travis Scott through the streets of London wearing exclusive design pieces. Among the outfits that have stood out, a black velvet strapless minidress and a pink top by Schiaparelli are listed, as well as a denim miniskirt with a Motomami-style jacket. Now, surprise with a very simple but effective look: high waist jeans with pump shoes.

However, when you are businesswoman, Kylie Jenner, you don’t carry the jeans plus wardrobe basics. If not quite the opposite, those that make you stand out from the crowd. To achieve this, the member of the clan Kardashian, and their little daughter, they have taken some jeans by Swiss designers, Christa Bösch & Cosima Gadient, who are the creative minds behind Ottolinger.

Mother and daughter position themselves as style icons not only with one of the designs of denim pants most distinctive of the season, but also, with the footwear and the accessories confirming his passion for fashion.

How to wear high-waisted jeans with pumps like Kylie Jenner?