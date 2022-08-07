Kylie Jenner, photos in the cosmetics laboratory spark controversy

Kylie Jenner has been involved, in recent days, in a social controversy. On Instagram Jenner has shared several photos and videos in which she appears in the lab while she is busy making hers new cosmetics for his brand. The followers, however, have noticed some details that have triggered the rain of criticism: the entrepreneur in fact in the shots in a laboratory appears without gloves and with long loose black hair.

Behaviors that would have gone unnoticed if it weren’t for a chemical laboratory, where behavioral protocols are always very strict. In Kylie’s published carousel, she poses in the lab where her cosmetics are made, and writes as a caption: “In the lab creating new magic for you guys is better than ever.” Under the post in question, however, the usual compliments concentrated the comments contrary to Jenner’s way of working.

After the controversy, some sources communicated a PageSix that Kylie wasn’t in the production area when she took those photos and videos, she was just checking the colors and coming up with new ideas for the cosmetics line. Despite this denialsome fans continued to comment: “We will find hair in the makeup”, “Shouldn’t you wear gloves, mask and put a hair net?”, “In the laboratory to create the new pandemic“.

Kylie Jenner cosmetics: Kevin James Bennet’s post

The make-up artist and cosmetics developer intervened to further increase the controversy, Kevin James Bennet who posted Jenner’s photos on her Instagram profile and wrote: “Dealing with cosmetic products (and laboratories) is part of my job, I have very short hair, and I’ve never been allowed to enter workshop without hair net… AND GLOVES “. Furthermore, Bennet wondered: “What ignorant laboratory has let (Jenner) touch products without following the health protocol?”. Kylie, however, immediately responded, accusing the make-up expert of spreading false information.