Kylie Jenner is organic and vegan only when she cares

Kylie Jenner is ecological and vegan only when there is money involved(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The exuberant influencer Kylie Jenner does not know how to live without being the subject of controversy, but this time, far from being a new boyfriend or Stormi’s latest outfit, it is something much more serious.

In the middle of 2022, fortunately, more and more of the world’s population is becoming aware of the impact that each one of us has on the planet and, while some of us try to leave as little negative footprint as possible, others live at ease putting their selfishness before survival. real from Earth.

Climate change and the ecological disasters that it entails are a reality and a large part of it is the unsustainable intensive livestock farming that exploits animals, destroys vast plantations and promotes famine in other continents such as Africa.

With this scenario, in 2017, We all applauded Kylie Jenner when she made the move to veganism and announced it herself on Instagram. Not eating animal bodies is not only the most ethical option against animal exploitation but also the most ecological.

In her line, Kylie Jenner In 2021, she launched her cosmetic line “Kylie Cosmetics” completely vegan. Kim Kardashian’s sister opted for an ecological formula, free of animal cruelty, paraben-free and gluten-free, ideal!

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see an Instagram post that is not available due to your privacy preferences

She was also very applauded for it and she herself was proud of her achievement on social networks: “I am very proud to relaunch Kylie Cosmetics with all its new formulas that are clean and vegan. Innovation in recent years has gone a long way. When creating this line it was important for me to commit to using clean ingredients without sacrificing the result with cleaner, natural and environmentally responsible products..”

It seemed like a dream that in the midst of her superficiality and the ostentation of her super-luxury life, the young woman was so ethically committed to animals and the planet, but is all this a simple -and hypocritical- commercial strategy?

Continue reading the story

‘Cruelty free’ and ‘eco’ cosmetics are the order of the day and more and more brands see that selling the values ​​of sustainability and animal compassion is a sure key to attracting customers, especially young and conscientious ones.

However, there are attitudes of Kylie Jenner that bring controversy and that is collide head-on with the message your company is selling. If you are earning millions with organic and vegan products, you should adopt a lifestyle in accordance with these ideals and values ​​in your personal life too, right?

When we talk about ethics, we are not talking about business or sales or fame, but about commitment and I am afraid that, judging Kylie’s whims, she is not so clear. Without going any further, they have called her an “environmental terrorist” for using private jets with 3-minute flights that pollute a lot.

Celeb Jets is an account that shares the flights of celebrities and Kylie has traveled to California on a 3-minute flight, which with takeoff and landing has been 12. By car she would have arrived in half an hour but of course, she is a VIP.

The young woman is in the eye of the hurricane these days precisely because of this issue that contradicts the image that is respectful of the planet that she wants to sell us in her makeup collection. Which is the real Kylie? The committed and vegan one or the one who gets on her private jet without giving a damn about the planet? I think the answer is clear.

It may interest you….