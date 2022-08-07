Kylie Jenner died in 2013 and they looked for a double

In the air there has always been a strong conspiracy about the youngest of the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner. She died in 2013 and they looked for a double to replace her?

Just as it happened to beatles, Paul MCCARTNEYand his crazy conspiracy theory that he died in 1966 and was replaced by a lookalike named William Campbell, Kylie Jenner wouldn’t actually be Kylie Jenner.

Although the theory has been latent over the years, it is thanks to the social network TikTok that the subject has been talked about again, thanks to a video that quickly became popular and went viral on the platform.

According to the conspiracy theory, the change of person occurred in 2013 when Kylie Jenner left the public eye, a disappearance that occurred immediately, without prior notice to fans.

After 12 months, in 2014 he returned to the public sphere but with a totally different appearance. Several said that the main reasons for her absence were the multiple cosmetic surgeries that Kylie underwent to look a little more like her older sister and ex-wife of rapper Kanye West, kim kardashian.

However, others pointed out that it was the year that Kris Jenner, mother of the Kardashians, took the opportunity to look for a double that would replace her youngest daughter.

The aesthetic changes are notorious and inevitable, however, what has really caught the attention of the conspiracy theory is that there is a major change in the tone of voice of the socialite.

The TikTok video is responsible for accounting for this detail, and shows how Kylie spoke in 2011, two years before his disappearance from the spotlight, and compares it to the tone of Kylie’s voice today. They speak super differently!

Several Internet users comment that his disappearance is logical if he was working on changing his appearance with the help of cosmetic surgeries, but what they do not approve of is his radical change of voice.

What do you think? Kylie Jenner adds to the great mystery that surrounds avril lavigne Y Paul MCCARTNEY.



