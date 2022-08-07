Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott go out to dinner in London to celebrate the rapper’s return to the stage

Travis Scott returned to the stage after the tragedy of astro world last year, a festival he organized. His comeback was at The O2 in London, which he called a night he won’t forget.

To celebrate this return they accompanied him Kylie Jenner And your daughter Stormy, 4 years old. Kylie shared photos of her and her daughter enjoying the show, as well as an emotional video of the moment Travis returns to her dressing room after the intense show.

Later, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went out to dinner at The Twenty Two, in Mayfair, one of the meeting places for celebrities. Kylie looked elegantly casual with an extravagant vintage biker jacket by Mugler and a distressed denim mini skirt while leaving the rapper’s hand, 31 years old.

Kylie, 24, also wore a pair of black strappy heels and wore her brown hair in tousled waves and futuristic visored sunglasses.

Travis also donned a red and white leather jacket. which he paired with a Sex Pistols t-shirt and cream cargo pants.

Returning to her hotel, Kylie stopped to take photos with some fans.

