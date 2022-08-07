Kylie Jenner and Stormy fly out to support Travis Scott at the Arena premiere

Travis Scott Just hours away from putting on his first big solo show since Astroworld…and he’s got some big people to back him up as he takes the stage.

Kylie Jenner and daughter of the couple, StormI was in London with TS all week, doing some shopping, eating and spending time together. The show is a big deal for Travis, so you have to imagine that he enjoyed some family time before the show.

It’s unclear if Kylie and Travis’ 6-month-old son made the flight, but he’s old enough to fly… so he’s probably staying with babysitters while mom, dad and big sister get into town.

Travis is scheduled to perform two sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday and Sunday…a venue for around 20,000 people. A source close to Travis tells us that he is “excited to introduce him to his London fans by making a comeback, booming on stage.”

We’ve seen Travis show up at nightclubs and do a song or two. Through other artist groupsBut the O2 shows will mark their first solo shows since November at Astroworld.

Travis has had a lot of guts due to the ten deaths that occurred at the festival, and he’s battling a mountain of litigation… but he seems to have been welcomed with open arms by music fans and those hoping to garner some of his favors. and collaborations. Released from the tragedy.

Travis and his team confirmed that the rapper had no idea of ​​the seriousness of what was unfolding in the crowd while performing for 50,000 people at Astroworld.

