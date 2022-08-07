Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi visit London.

Kylie Jenner has been visiting London this week as she arrived in the capital on August 4 after a visit to a Milan lab for her new Kylie Cosmetics range.

The businesswoman has been documenting her journey on Instagram and TikTok, which included a trip to Harrods department store for a very posh afternoon tea. But it was her date night with her boyfriend Travis Scott and her four-year-old daughter Stormi that caught our attention.

Jenner is in town to support Scott, who is set to perform at the O2 Arena this weekend, and chose the celeb-favorite Nobu restaurant for a family dinner. Dressed in a super glam strapless velvet minidress for the occasion, she paired the fitted textured minidress with heeled mules and a Vivienne Westwood handbag. She filmed a glam squad helping her achieve super smoky eye makeup, lined lips and wavy hair, and there was no denying the 24-year-old looked impeccably stylish. Despite Jenner’s undeniably beautiful appearance, it was the little lady holding her hand that really caught our attention.

Along with Scott, who wore two-tone ripped baggy jeans and a leather jacket, daughter Stormi unveiled a look that will give her stylish cousin North West some competition as the best-dressed of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She may only be 4 years old, but her cute outfit has us very excited. In a black top, diamond belt, and leather-trimmed pants with buckled legs, she was a mini-Jenner.

Earlier that day, Jenner and Stormi had been seen leaving the posh London hotel, Claridges, as they ventured to Harrods department store, where Jenner visited their Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin station on the beauty floor. Wearing a pink top and black skirt with a Comme Des Garcons 3D hand design, Jenner certainly dressed to impress on her trip. With Stormi in tow, who wore a black leather tank top with distressed jeans and carried an adorable bag with space bows in her hair, the mother-daughter day included Stormi shopping for her mom’s beauty line and adding products to a super cute pink basket.

Their day ended with a typically English afternoon tea as Jenner posted snaps of crustless sandwiches and beautiful cakes as the couple grabbed a snack before their fancy dinner.

Jenner gave birth to her and Scott’s son in February but we still don’t know if she has joined the family on their trip to London.