Kurt Angle regrets not fighting Vince McMahon



Vince McMahon Not only has he been the brains of WWE since the 1980s, he has also been a wrestler. He has competed on several occasions in the ring, standing out in fights against fighters such as Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels or Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

The former WWE Champion Kurt Angle spoke about this recently through his podcast ‘The Kurt Angle Show’, where revealed to have regretted not having competed against Vince McMahon. For Kurt Angle, fighting Vince McMahon is money, although he knows that he could not have guaranteed that it was a good fight.

“You know what? Yeah, I’m disappointed. Listen, Vince McMahon is money. Every time he fights, the fans see him, they pay to see him, and they buy the pay-per-view,” stated Kurt Angle. “Y has wrestled every major superstar. So I would love to have a match with Vince. It’s not guaranteed that it would be a great match (laughs). You know, if you’re going to have a match with Vince McMahon, you’re going to make some money off of him.”

Angle recounted some experiences with Vince McMahon on various trips, but one of the most awkward moments he experienced was when he had to kiss Stephanie McMahon in front of his father. The Olympic champion revealed that he felt very nervous because his boss was watching as he had to kiss his daughter in front of him.

“It was weird. It was very awkward. Vince, not only was he directing, but he was literally feet away from us. The camera was right here (Angle pointed), Stephanie and I are here, and Vince is right behind the camera looking at us I’m not saying he felt like he was turned on, but he had this look like, I want to see that.. So I kissed Stephanie, he was so nervous,” Kurt explained. “She looked like a duck, fish lips. Stephanie later said, ‘You kiss like a fish.’ I said, ‘What the hell do you want me to do? Do you want me to lick you while your father is watching? Plus, you’re married to Triple H.”

