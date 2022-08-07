Kris Jenner opens course on personal brand management for MasterClass

Personal branding is becoming less of a competitive advantage and more of a requirement for anyone looking to grow their business.

Kris Jenner will offer her secrets to success through a new offer from MasterClas, where he will teach a course of 11 video lessons (1 hour 46 minutes) and will be full of information on personal branding and business.

The superstar manager, tycoon and brand expert, Chris Jenner, will offer its secrets for success through a new offer of master class which has just been released on the online platform. “Here we go” “Here we go,” announces Jenner in a new trailer.

And it goes on to offer an inside look at how the launch of Keeping Up With the Kardashians He kicked off his family’s branding journey by managing the careers of his daughters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

What is a personal brand?

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is famous for saying: “Your brand is what people say about you when you are not in the room”. The term “brand” used to be reserved for businesses, but with the advent of social sites and the gig economy, personal branding has become essential. A personal brand is the unique combination of skills and experiences that make you who you are. It is the way you present yourself to the world. Effective personal branding will set you apart from the competition and allow you to build trust with potential clients and employers.

Why is it more important than ever?

Whether you’re an employee or an entrepreneur, cultivating a personal brand has become more important than ever. One reason is that it’s more common for recruiters to use social media during the interview process.

According to a 2018 CareerBuilder survey, 70 percent of employers use social media to screen candidates during the hiring process and 43 percent of employers use social media to monitor current employees. Personal branding is also beneficial from an employer perspective. Companies should encourage employees to build strong personal brands because it’s good business.

As a result, workers must be able to clearly communicate who they are and what they do to stand out to potential clients and employers. If you’re not effectively managing your online reputation, then you’re at risk of losing business.

Kris Jenner will teach a course on personal brand management

In this sense, the course finds Jenner sharing how to build a narrative, find an audience and followers, and how to harness the power of social media to make a brand stand out.

Jenner is just the latest name in bold to join the list of masterclass, which also includes actors, filmmakers, writers, photographers, artists, singers, business leaders, chefs, athletes, wellness experts, and more. His resume includes managing his children as well as their respective businesses and brands, including Skims, Kylie Cosmetics, Good American, Poosh and her own, Safely.

The course consists of 11 video lessons (1 hour 46 minutes) and is packed with information on personal branding and business.

Our newest instructor is a queen of self-made stardom and the manager of the Kardashian Jenner empire. Now she’s teaching you how she built her her personal brand and turned a vision into reality. Introducing @KrisJenner, now on MasterClass. https://t.co/jv0jacUOYj pic.twitter.com/WlckjlZIRC — MasterClass (@MasterClass) July 14, 2022

David Rogier, Founder and CEO of master classpraised Jenner’s success in launching “multi-billion dollar brands”, in addition to accumulating more than 49 million followers on Instagram.

“We had a front row seat to see his family’s life on television. Now, in his class, he will discover the secrets to his and his family’s success, teaching MasterClass members how to build their own brand and pursue their passions, all while staying true to themselves.”

Whether you are looking for a better job or more sales for your company, it is always necessary to remember that personal branding is more important than ever. You don’t have to be Oprah to have a great personal brand. It’s just a matter of continually creating and curating the digital presence, and more importantly, keeping it real!

