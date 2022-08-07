Kris Jenner is worried about Kylie’s expenses

Kris Jenner is reportedly worried about her youngest daughter’s spending after Kylie Jenner came under fire for bragging about her $72 million private jet on social media.

The postwhich showed Kylie and her partner Travis Scott in front of their “his and hers” private jets, sparked a reaction from social media users, who called the couple “classless.”

She titled the post: “Do you want to take mine or yours?”.

Now Kris has reportedly had to “step in” to tell Kylie to stop spending “so much”.

A source pointed to new york post: “Kylie has been spending so much that after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down.”

The Independent contacted reps for Kris and Kylie for comment.

Kylie, who became a billionaire in 2019, was also criticized this week for taking a 17-minute private jet flight for a 26-mile (42-kilometer) trip.

Reports showed the trip would have taken him 39 minutes in a car, but he traveled 30 minutes by car in the opposite direction to catch the flight.

Meanwhile, fans are also speculating that Kylie and Scott could be about to tie the knot.after Kylie posted multiple videos of herself in a corset and white dress to her TikTok page early Thursday morning (July 21).

In one of the videos, in which Kylie is seen taking a video selfie in the mirror with her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, she is the only person who wears white.

“Is getting married? Why is she the only one wearing white?” one user speculated.

“They are giving the feeling of bride and maid of honor,” another person added.

In all three videos, Kylie wears a halter top halter with a cone-shaped bra detail similar to the iconic look by Jean Paul Gaultier from Madonna in 1990. The top is worn over a slip dress white.

In the third video, Kylie gives her fans a closer look at the top while sitting in the backseat of a car.

“Usually I’m the one driving,” captioned the post.

Jenner has been in an on-and-off relationship with Scott since 2017. The couple share two children, daughter Stormi, 4, and a son who was born in February of this year.

