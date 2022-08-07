Kris Jenner is worried about how much her daughter Kylie spends

That Kylie Jenner, like the rest of the Kardashians, has a lot of money in the bank is something we all know. Even though Rihanna dethroned her as the youngest female billionaire on the Forbes list, don’t worry because Kylie still has plenty of fortune to her name to spend on whims and whims. Precisely the amount of money that the ‘celebrity’ spends his mother Kris Jenner worrieswho is also its business manager.

“Kylie has been spending so much that after buying the plane, his mother had to intervene and tell him to slow down”, A source told Page Six. This information has been published after the controversy that arose this week for showing off her private plane and that of her boyfriend Travis Scott and there are those who considered her a “climate criminal”. In addition, the “celebrity” recently published a TikTok in which she appeared shopping with her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, and her nieces Chicago and True. Before all your luxurious purchases The Kardashian clan matriarch is “urging her to be more responsible with her money, make smart investments. But Kylie is 24, has her own brand and does what she wants,” the source said. Although another source added that the Kardashian ” has always been very good [con su dinero]young but grown-up at heart.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

But how much money exactly does Kylie Jenner spend? Sit down because the figures will scare you: 300 thousand dollars a month only in clothes. We are a-lu-ci-nan-do! But that’s not all and among your expenses we can find 5 million dollars to maintain his plane which cost him 72 million dollars, from 300 to 400 thousand dollars a month in security and he even has three cars that add up to a value of almost two million dollars. Although Kylie has also invested $80 million in various properties in California, in addition to the ones she is thinking of building: a mansion of $36.5 million and another of $13.45 million.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io