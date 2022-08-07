Kourtney Kardashian wears a small green bikini on Instagram

The businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian shared images of the days of rest and fun that he spent at his family’s house in Palm Springsin California.

The socialite showed off with a little green bikini spaghetti straps with a triangle top plunging necklineto highlight your toned figure.

kardashian43, supplemented his look from the beach with an olive-green scarf on her dark brown hair.

Kourt She also wore dark glasses on her makeup-free face while tanning on an inflatable over the pool.

The model spent a few days relaxing Palm Springs in the company of her husband Travis Barker and of their children. In addition to taking a dip in the pool, the family biked around the property.

kourtney kardashian has just organized a birthday celebration for his daughter Penelope Disick, to which North West, the eldest daughter of kim kardashian and Kanye West.

At the party, an inflatable slide was installed next to the pool and biodegradable balloons. Vegan sandwiches and a rainbow sprinkles cake were also offered. The movie was even shown. Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The businesswoman married last May with the drummer of blink 182 at an ostentatious wedding in Italy.

The partner They started their relationship as friends years ago, but it was rumored that they started dating in September 2018. However, they officially showed romantic comments in January 2021.

Look in the gallery at the top for the best Photos of kourtney kardashian.

