Kourtney Kardashian, ‘selfie’ without makeup on Instagram

The Kardashian clan seems to have learned their lesson. After receiving thousands of criticisms from side to side of the globe for the excessive use of filters and Photoshop in their publications on social networks, the most popular family in Hollywood and one of the most acclaimed on this type of platform has begun to upload images that reflect naturalnessat least for the most part.

Kylie Jenner was not afraid to share images of the transformation of her body after pregnancy, Kim Kardashian has not missed the opportunity to show psoriasis who suffers in his profile with the aim of giving visibility to this skin condition. And now it has been Kourtney who has wanted to put aside the make-up to show her natural face.

The businesswoman is on summer vacation and as she has shown in her official account, she is enjoying the sun and her whole family. Between images of her children, the sea or Travis Barker himself, Kourtney has shared a selfie in a swimsuit in which her face without makeup or filters has managed to steal the spotlight.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Despite the fact that today it is common to see these types of images that advocate real beauty on this type of platform, Kourtney’s fans have been impressed: the founder of Poosh boasts firm, beautiful, blemish-free skin. There is no doubt that he follows a routine of skin care and a good diet, although genetics also influences this.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In addition to Kourtney Kardashian, There are more and more big names in the fashion or film industry who dare to show their faces without cheating, with a clean face, without any filter to the delight of the public. This is the case of Demi Moore, Kim Basinger, Salma Hayek… An increasingly notorious current that advocates real beauty on social networks, an aspect that seemed impossible some time ago and that has gradually been established among young people and not so young.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io