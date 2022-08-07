Kourtney Kardashian reveals her beauty ritual with which Travis Barker falls in love

kourtney kardashian Unlike her five sisters, she prefers to take care of herself and look beautiful naturally, so she does not use a team of beauty specialists like the other Kardashians have.

Specialists dedicated to makeup and hairdressing take care of fix the family and get them ready to get in front of the cameras to film the reality show.

@kourtneykardashian

But, kourtney kardashianthe oldest of the five sisters, said that she prefers her hair to dry naturally and uses a turban-towel to control frizz.

The socialite does not wear daily makeup, she uses concealer and a touch bronzer on cheeks and eyelids. What she does use as part of her beauty is to brush her eyebrows and curl her eyelashes, since it is the only non-negotiable step for her.

Rosalía was surprised by Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

Rosalía received a spectacular gift from her famous friends that she did not hesitate to share in her Instagram stories, as it was a bag of products that she sent her Kourtney from her brand Poosh and a champagne.

“Thank you darling”, the singer wrote next to the photograph.

@rosaliaoficial

