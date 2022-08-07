Kourtney Kardashian denies that Mason is behind account that leaks information

While kourtney kardashian She was enjoying a few lazy summer days in the company of her husband, Travis Barkers, his daughter Penelope and some friends, compromising speculation began to circulate about the latest activities on social networks of his eldest son, the result of his former relationship with Scott Disick. The scandal echoed in the middle of the week after an Instagram account, which claimed to belong to Mason Disickshared a series of posts that pointed to Kyle Jenner would arrive very soon at the altar with the father of her children, the rapper Travis ScottHe even suggested that the businesswoman would have attended a party to celebrate the wedding preparations. The situation became unsustainable to the point that the eldest of the Kardashians was forced to deny the ton of rumors that continued to implicate her firstborn.

SEE GALLERY

MORE NEWS LIKE THIS

Glamor and extravagance, so we remember the majestic weddings of the Kardashians

Travis Barker reappears in a family plan with Kourtney Kardashian after being discharged

the founder of poosh He reappeared on Twitter to clarify that the Instagram account that disclosed information about his family supplanted the identity of his 12-year-old son. Hello everyone, I hope he has a beautiful Thursday. After months and months of thinking that everyone was aware that these false accounts are not from Mason, it seems that some have not found out yet, ”Kourtney wrote at the beginning of a statement in which she expressed her disgust with the recurrence that has been the illegitimate use of Mason’s name, who has preferred to stay as far away as possible from public opinion.

“I will explain it clearly: this is not Mason. They are false accounts on social networks that are dedicated to talking about our family, ”said the 43-year-old celebrity. Likewise, she asked her followers and the press not to trust the misleading leaks that spread on the internet: “Each and every one of the ‘news’ media that uses that fake account as a source knows better.”

SEE GALLERY

Finally, the reality TV star took the opportunity to send a strong message to those who have dedicated themselves in recent months to stealing the identity of the minor. “And to the person who has been constantly pretending to be Mason, I can only say that he is someone who is ultra creepy,” she concluded.

The Kardashians and their new idyll with Dolce & Gabbana

The suspicions of the wedding of the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner that the impostor user went viral arose from a video that the model published on her TikTok, where she presumes a night out with her sisters, khloe Y kim, and her best friends Stassie Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer. In the images they are all seen wearing black looks, except for Kylie who wears a tight white dress; however, neither she nor Travis have confirmed that they are engaged or revealed details of their future plans as a couple.

SEE GALLERY

Mason Disick’s complex social media history

The usurpation of Mason’s identity has become a constant problem since in 2020 the young man made a live broadcast through Instagram in which he revealed family secrets, most of them about his aunt Kylie. The minor opened this account without parental supervision or consent, as confirmed by Kourtney later: “He started an Instagram yesterday and didn’t ask us,” he said, “I deleted it because Scott and I felt that… he’s 10 years old.”

As of that episode, Kourtney and Scott’s son has no longer had an official public account, although he has been linked to several misleading profiles. However, being part of the online community does not seem to be in the current plans of Mason, who has chosen to stay out of most of the photos published by his parents, a topic that Kourtney spoke about when asked why. his eldest son was missing from the snapshots of his recent travels. “Just because he’s not in the picture doesn’t mean he’s not with us,” he replied to a follower.

SEE GALLERY



