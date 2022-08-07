Khloé Kardashian shows off her marked abdomen on a yacht with a bikini

Khloe Kardashian lit up social media after sharing a photo of herself wearing a skimpy swimsuit from Good Americana fashion brand that she directs and owns.

Reverted to your account Instagram to share a postcard showing herself modeling a tiny low-waisted bikini to match a collared triangle bra halter. Both garments helped to highlight her worked belly and infarct curves.

Her hair was styled in a wet style, with strands tousled in the air, while she dispensed with makeup on her face.

To the look he only added wide sunglasses to cover himself from the sun; he eliminated the accessories that could steal attention.

He posed in front of the camera as if he were shooting a professional photo shoot aboard a luxury yacht, with the Turks and Caicos Sea in the background and clear skies.

She was shown lying on a white towel with her legs folded and looking at the horizon.

“Don’t forget the crown may tip at times, but it doesn’t fall off,” she wrote in the caption. The message seemed to have been a reference to the controversy in which she is involved due to the next baby she will have with Tristan Thompson and the player’s series of infidelities.

His mother, Chris Jenner He replied in the comments “Never”, while fans and friends sent him messages of support.

The reality TV star traveled in days past to Turks and Caicos They are your daughter True, you are nephews and your sister Kim Kardashian.

According to an advance post on her Instagram account, the family traveled to the Caribbean aboard Kylie’s private jet, known as Kylie Air.

During her stay, Khloé put aside worries and drama to enjoy sunny days, beach photo shoots, and the company of loved ones who were still celebrating their birthday. 38th birthday.

Her recent social media activities come after it was revealed that she is expecting her second baby with tristan thompson through surrogacy.

A few days ago, the US press confirmed through various sources that the businesswoman was going to give her daughter True a brother with the help of her ex-boyfriend and serial cheater.

the star of the NBA and the millionaire businesswoman produced three embryos last year, a girl and two boys, who were frozen; last November they managed to implant one to the surrogate mother, which means that the new baby will arrive in August.

The new member of the family was kept secret because Khloé wanted to stay away from scandals and criticism for staying close to Tristan and to avoid being “mentally damaged” by her decisions regarding the player.

