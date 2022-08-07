Khloe Kardashian Dating History: From Lamar Odom to Tristan Thompson and More

Ads

Khloé Kardashian has been linked to many famous faces over the years, including multiple rappers and athletes, such as French Montana, Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson.

The Kardashians-keeping ex – who split from Boston Celtics player, with whom she shares daughter True, in June 2021 after an occasional romance – has always been honest about her wants and needs, regardless. who he is dating.

“I find a lot of different sexy things in a man,” wrote the Good American co-founder in a post on her website in May 2016. “Obviously, I have to be physically attracted to some degree, but I’ve learned that it really comes and goes. . If the guy doesn’t have a good personality, the physical connection will REALLY age quickly! “

The author of The Revenge Looks Better Naked, who has been linked to athletes Matt Kemp and James Harden, noted that someone who can make her laugh is key to a successful partnership.

“I like a man with a sense of humor. I’m really silly and silly, so I need someone to appreciate it and give it back to me, ”Kardashian wrote. “But I don’t want him to be too out there and so kinky that he doesn’t share the same kind of jokes, LOL.”

The former Revenge Body host, however, pointed to “drive and determination” as the “sexiest” qualities in a suitor. “I want someone who has a structure for his days – it doesn’t have to be on my schedule, but if he’s working towards a goal and he’s motivated, that’s a breakthrough,” she explained.

During her 20 seasons on KUWTK, the reality star shared the ups and downs of her relationship with fans, including her divorce from Odom, which was finalized in 2016, and multiple scandals involving Thompson.

The constant limelight on his private life eventually took a toll, according to Kardashian who talked about the downsides of being so open on TV.

“Sometimes Kim [Kardashian] and I’ve had this conversation very openly, it’s that we feel like we’re giving so much and maybe the others aren’t keeping their end of the deal either, “he told Andy Cohen in June 2021 during the Keeping Up family reunion. Special Kardashians. “If other people are going through things and choose not to share, then that’s unfair, but if there’s really nothing else in someone’s life, what should they share?”

During the second part of the reunion, the TV personality became real about her life with then-boyfriend Thompson, who cheated on her in 2018 and 2019 before the two took a break. They later rekindled their romance in August 2020, before breaking it once again in June 2021.

“You know that Tristan and I are absolutely not perfect,” he explained at the time. “But it’s also like Kourtney [Kardashian] said, I understand when you open your personal life to so many people too, you also hear so much external noise.

Scroll down to relive Khloé’s most memorable relationships over the years:

