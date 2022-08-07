Khloe Kardashian breaks up with her anonymous partner

It seems that only Kourtney has found love within the Kardashian family

Khloe dated a person who kept a low profile

The love life of kardashian it is absolute chaos. Only Kourtney seems to have found love in the figure of Travis Barker. The rest of the sisters are in the most absolute chaos and do not seem to find a person who complements them as much as they would like. Yesterday Kim Kardashian and her partner Pete Davidson broke up.

Now it’s turn khloe kardashian that she was dating a private investor about whom we have very little information. It seems that the two have decided to go their separate ways while Khloe is expecting a child. tristan thompson.

The sources collected by E! Online seem to ensure that Khloe is fine, focused on being a mother and that for that reason their relationship with the investor had been cooling down until finally they have chosen to break up.

“Khloe is enjoying her single life with the sole focus on being a mother and her work. She is open to finding love again if the right person comes into her life, but she is very happy right now. She is not looking for anything or desperate for anything.” it,” the source told E! On-line.

At the same time, the same source assures that there is no chance of reconciliation with Tristan Thompsonalthough they have just become parents through the controversial method of surrogacy.